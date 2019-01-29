El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid asiste a un acto insólito: la bendición de un camión de la basura

En el pueblo madrileño de Navas del Rey, el protagonista estrella ha sido un camión de la basura. Este lunes un párroco lo bendecía bajo la atenta mirada del alcalde Jaime Peral, acompañado de su equipo de gobierno, y el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Pedro Rollán.
"Derrama tu bendición sobre este vehículo, que va a ser para el bien común de este pueblo", recitaba el párroco durante el acto político-religioso, como se puede ver en un vídeo difundido a través de Facebook por Radio 21 Sierra Oeste.
Rollán, que acudía como representante del gobierno autonómico, se santigua y recita el padre nuestro en honor al vehículo. Algo que ha provocado la reacción de muchos usuarios en las redes sociales.
Rezar un padrenuestro a un camión de basura sin estrenar no tiene tanto mérito como una vigilia con uno veterano y bien cargadito. ????????
— Abril Solo (@pumaDAMA) 29 de enero de 2019
Veo que un cura ha bendecido a un camión de la basura. Lo justo es que el papa bendiga al de Desatranques Jaén.
— Álvaro Laviana (@Alvaro_Laviana) 29 de enero de 2019
Bendecir un camión de basura?#QuéBarbariá
— Manuel Sánchez T. (@mst1953) 29 de enero de 2019
Solo para evitar equívocos. ¿No tiene nada más que hacer el vicepresidente de la CAM que bendecir un camión de basura? Así a bote pronto, se me ocurre solucionar la huelga indefinida de taxis por ejemplo.
— Carles Flores (@FloresCarles) 29 de enero de 2019
