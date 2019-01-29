Diario Público
El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid asiste a un acto insólito: la bendición de un camión de la basura

En el pueblo madrileño de Navas del Rey, el protagonista estrella ha sido un camión de la basura. Este lunes un párroco lo bendecía bajo la atenta mirada del alcalde Jaime Peral, acompañado de su equipo de gobierno, y el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Pedro Rollán.

"Derrama tu bendición sobre este vehículo, que va a ser para el bien común de este pueblo", recitaba el párroco durante el acto político-religioso, como se puede ver en un vídeo difundido a través de Facebook por Radio 21 Sierra Oeste.

Rollán, que acudía como representante del gobierno autonómico, se santigua y recita el padre nuestro en honor al vehículo. Algo que ha provocado la reacción de muchos usuarios en las redes sociales.

