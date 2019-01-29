"Esta conversación habla por sí sola", tuiteó @angelamz_ hace pocos días. Apenas unas horas después, su tuit, que incluía el pantallazo de una conversación por WhatsApp con su madre, se convertía en viral, con miles de retuits y favoritos. No se trata de nada especial, sino de una situación de miedo e indefensión tan normalizada que han sido miles de mujeres las que se han sentido identificadas. Sí, la tuitera había colgado una conversación en la que la madre le daba consejos para evitar abusos por parte de hombres cuando salía de fiesta. Las reacciones y otras conversaciones de otra sus madres con sus hijas han inundado la red social.
Esta conversación habla por sí sola pic.twitter.com/TLBeR1UDm5
— A???? (@angelamz_) 24 de enero de 2019
Y tanto... pic.twitter.com/kCejr27JFz
— VERÓNICA HERRERA (@veroqn1) 28 de enero de 2019
Hasta para ir a la biblioteca...???? pic.twitter.com/Cp2RPuOYl9
— M???? (@miriaamfdez_) 28 de enero de 2019
No se cuantas veces me han dicho mis padres antes de salir que tenga cuidado, que no me olvide de avisar, y que no salga tarde de allí. Voy a la biblioteca, y todo porque voy sola hasta allí.
¿Por qué tenemos que pasar por esto? No es justo para nosotras.
— M???? (@miriaamfdez_) 28 de enero de 2019
cada vez que voy a casa de mi abuela a dormir... pic.twitter.com/m139CfgGnK
— ainhoa; home???????? (@rubiasandia) 28 de enero de 2019
Tal vez también debería ser habitual esta, si en vez de ser una hija es un hijo.
- Si ves a una chica sola en el baño, no la molestes.
- Ni se te ocurra poner nada en la bebida de nadie.
- Si te encuentras a una chica que va por la cale sola, ni la sigas ni le digas nada.
— nú (@slrun93) 28 de enero de 2019
