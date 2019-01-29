Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “¿Hoy sales?”: la conversación de una madre y su hija que muestra la inseguridad con la que viven las mujeres

Por

"Esta conversación habla por sí sola", tuiteó @angelamz_ hace pocos días. Apenas unas horas después, su tuit, que incluía el pantallazo de una conversación por WhatsApp con su madre, se convertía en viral, con miles de retuits y favoritos. No se trata de nada especial, sino de una situación de miedo e indefensión tan normalizada que han sido miles de mujeres las que se han sentido identificadas. Sí, la tuitera había colgado una conversación en la que la madre le daba consejos para evitar abusos por parte de hombres cuando salía de fiesta. Las reacciones y otras conversaciones de otra sus madres con sus hijas han inundado la red social.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo