“La verdadera batalla contra estas compañías no debiera pelearse en la calle sino en el Ministerio de Hacienda o en despachos de fiscalistas”. Así explica el periodista Javier Ruiz lo que se esconde detrás del negocio de las VTC, en un vídeo emitido el pasado martes en el programa ‘Noticias Cuatro 20h’ que ahora se ha hecho viral al ser compartido en Facebook por Spanish Revolution.
En el video, el periodista resume cómo estas compañías se las ingenian para pagar menos impuestos en España: “Deberían pagar en torno a 240 millones de euros en impuestos. Deberían. Uber ni siquiera existe en España". "En España existe una compañía llamada Uber Systems Spain. Es una compañía que no se dedica al transporte de pasajeros. Se dedica al martketing, asegura. […] Y lo que paga en impuestos es lo que paga una Pyme: 53.000 euros en impuestos. De los 240 que les correspondería pagar”, resume.
El video ha sido compartido miles de veces en Facebook y en Twitter, donde ha generado cientos de reacciones.
Qué no te engañen ...
El "pastel" en juego va de TRES MIL OCHOCIENTOS MILLONES de Euros, eso es MÁS que los #PGE2019 en EDUCACIÓN y CULTURA juntos!#VtcNoEsTaxi #ProtesTaxisAR #CaféArrimadas
Vía @Ruiz_Noticias Spanish Revolution pic.twitter.com/dWxeMpw3PG
— Víctor González ????✊ (@VictorGonz54) 29 de enero de 2019
Es lo lógico, pongo precios baratos hasta que me cargué a la competencia, hasta los regalo, luego con 0 taxis pongo precios desorbitados, así es como las empresas que no pagan impuestos se hacen con los mercados. Pero es que siempre se ha hecho así. #lacafeterataxidermia
— Rax Joseph (@juraxico) 28 de enero de 2019
