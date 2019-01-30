Diario Público
Diario Público

Facebook El verdadero negocio de las VTC, explicado en dos minutos

Por

“La verdadera batalla contra estas compañías no debiera pelearse en la calle sino en el Ministerio de Hacienda o en despachos de fiscalistas”. Así explica el periodista Javier Ruiz lo que se esconde detrás del negocio de las VTC, en un vídeo emitido el pasado martes en el programa ‘Noticias Cuatro 20h’ que ahora se ha hecho viral al ser compartido en Facebook por Spanish Revolution.

En el video, el periodista resume cómo estas compañías se las ingenian para pagar menos impuestos en España: “Deberían pagar en torno a 240 millones de euros en impuestos. Deberían. Uber ni siquiera existe en España". "En España existe una compañía llamada Uber Systems Spain. Es una compañía que no se dedica al transporte de pasajeros. Se dedica al martketing, asegura. […] Y lo que paga en impuestos es lo que paga una Pyme: 53.000 euros en impuestos. De los 240 que les correspondería pagar”, resume.

El video ha sido compartido miles de veces en Facebook y en Twitter, donde ha generado cientos de reacciones.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo