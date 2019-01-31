“Impuestos, todo lo demás es una gilipollez”: el demoledor discurso de un historiador en el Foro de Davos

Regresa el Foro de Davos (World Economic Forum) y volvemos a asistir al desfile de la hipocresía de ver a la élite económica y política mundial acudir en jets privados a hablar de cosas como el cambio climático, la pobreza o la desigualdad.
En medio de charlas y paneles, el historiador y escritor Rutger Bregman ha dejado un discurso demoledor por ir directamente a la posible solución a muchos de los problemas del mundo: los impuestos. “Escucho a la gente hablar de participación y justicia, igualdad y transparencia pero casi nadie menciona un auténtico problema: la evasión de impuestos”, aseguró Bregman. Y añadió: “Dejad de hablar de filantropía y empezad a hablar de impuestos. Impuestos, impuestos…”.
Estos son algunos extractos es su discurso:
"Esta es mi primera vez en Davos y me resulta desconcertante que 1.500 aviones privados hayan volado hasta aquí para escuchar hablar a Sir David Attenborough hablar sobre cómo nos estamos cargando el planeta. Escucho a la gente hablar de participación y justicia, igualdad y transparencia, pero casi nadie menciona el auténtico problema de la evasión de impuestos. Y de que los ricos simplemente no están pagando lo que les corresponde. Es como si estuviera en una conferencia de bomberos y nadie pudiera hablar de agua".
"Hace 10 años el Foro Económico Mundial hizo una pregunta: “¿Qué debe hacer la industria para prevenir el rechazo social?”. La respuesta es muy sencilla: “Dejad de hablar de filantropía y empezad a hablar de impuestos. Impuestos, impuestos…"
"Hace dos días estaba aquí un multimillonario, Michael Dell, y él hacía una pregunta: ‘Decidme un país en el que haya funcionado un tipo de impuestos máximos del 70%’. Y, sabes, yo soy historiador... Los Estados Unidos, ahí fucionó. En los años 50, durante la presidencia del republicano Eisenhower, un veterano de guerra. El tramo máximo de impuestos en EEUU era del 91% para gente como Michael Dell. Esto no es ingeniería espacial. Podemos hablar mucho sobre todas esas tonterías filantrópicas, podemos volver a pedir a Bono que vuelva, pero, vamos, tenemos que hablar de impuestos. Impuestos, impuestos, impuestos, todo lo demás es una gilipollez, en mi opinión".
