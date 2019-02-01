Fotos de artistas posando con ellos mismos de jóvenes, una obra del diseñador gráfico Ard Gelinck

Mientras que el tiempo pasa facturas para algunos, para otros no tanto. Queda a libre interpretación en los fotomontajes del diseñador gráfico holandés Ard Gelinck que, gracias a sus grandes dotes con el Photoshop, ha creado imágenes de artistas posando con ellos mismos cuando eran jóvenes. Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Freddy Mercury, Amy Winehouse o Bruce Springsteen son algunos de los que aparecen junto a su yo del pasado en la cuenta de Instagram
Aunque ha sido este mes de enero cuando sus fotografías se han convertido en virales, Gelinck lleva más de un año creando este tipo de fotomontajes. En un inicio las publicaba en su cuenta personal de Instagram —con más de 14 millones de seguidores— y en Tumblr, pero a partir de junio del año pasado creó una exclusiva para sus trabajos en la que lleva más de 230 publicaciones. "Es un hobbie, aunque también aceptos encargos para ganarme un extra", contaba el autor al diario holandés AD.
Ha sido en la última semana cuando cuando Facebook también se ha hecho eco de sus montajes y, en menos de un día, ha superado los cientos de miles de compartidos. La página de Trade Price Cars, una empresa de alquiler de coches estadounidense, ha publicado su álbum y ya sobrepasa los 350.000 compartidos en sus primeras 20 horas.
Gelinck explica en el diario holandés que usa fotografías de Google Images y que le ha costado alguna reclamación de derechos de autor. "Hago esto por diversión, no para uso comercial", explica. También elige portadas de discos o fotografías antiguas. Un ejemplo es la de Elvis Presley, en la que persona que realmente está junto al Presley joven es Johnny Cash. La foto original pertenece al archivo del coleccionista Michael Ochs.
