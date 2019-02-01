Diario Público
Zasca a Pablo Casado La lección magistral de los abogados al metepatas Pablo Casado: “Te pasamos apuntes del máster”

Pablo Casado y sus meteduras de pata en Twitter.
Pablo Casado va de listo (de listo facha), pero siempre hay alguien que le saca sus iletrados colores.

En este caso, la lección magistral ha corrido a cargo de una cooperativa de abogados.

El amado líder del PP propuso que "la okupación ilegal de un inmueble pase de tener una sanción de falta a ser considerado delito, con penas previstas de prisión de 1 a 3 años".

El zasca de Red Jurídica todavía se escucha en Génova 13...

1.- Desde 2015 no existen las "faltas".

2.- También desde de 2015 la usurpación es considerada delito leve.

3.- El artículo 245.1 del Código penal ya establece penas de prisión para las ocupaciones violentas.

Los abogados aprovecharon la lección magistral para mandale un recado a través de Twitter:

"Si nos das un correo electrónico, te pasamos apuntes del máster...".

