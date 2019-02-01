Diario Público
Zasca en Twitter El inesperado zasca de una señora a Telemadrid a cuenta de la huelga de taxis

Telemadrid le pregunta a una señora por la huelga de taxistas.
Huelga de taxistas. Un reportero de Madrid Directo, de Telemadrid, le pregunta a una señora si lleva mucho tiempo aguardando en una parada la llegada del bus.

Su respuesta es un zasca y va má allá de su apoyo a las protestas de los taxistas. Un zasca quizás involuntario, pero en toda regla.

"Estoy esperando, pero no me molesta, porque son trabajadores y familias enteras que están hipotecadas hasta aquí", dice la señora, mientras lleva la mano a su cuello.

Aunque el tema iba sobre la huelga de taxis, ella también se considera una víctima de la crisis económica: "Yo soy una [madre] que me he tenido que hipotecar porque a mis hijos y a mis yernos los han echado de la empresa".

El reportero no da crédito a sus respuestas y la señora vuelve a la carga: "Son unos sinvergüenzas y el PP es un desgraciado".

El rapapolvos continúa, pero la reacción del reportero y de los periodistas en el plató. En fin, mejor que lo veas por ti mismo/a.

