Los Goya dan para mucho. Se han vivido momentos muy dignos y otros muy bochornosos. Desde errores al dar premios hasta actuaciones musicales difíciles de entender.
En Tremending hacemos una recopilación de nuestros 'favoritos'. Se han visto hasta premios rotos en el suelo. 33 años dan para muchas historias.
El rap de Resines
Ha traspasado las barreras de lo histórico. En una actuación musical de los Goya, Antonio Resines se lanzó con un rap y el resultado fue tremendo:
El error de Adriana Ugarte
Nuestro momento Lalaland. Al entregar el premio a mejor canción original, Adriana Ugarte dio un nombre equivocado. El momento fue demasiado tenso como para celebrar un galardón.
Los tacones de Rovira
Dani Rovira se atrevió un año a reivindicar la presencia de las mujeres... usando tacones. El gesto no fue muy bien recibido por gran parte de los espectadores, que le criticaron durante el resto de la gala y los días posteriores.
El número musical de Álex O'Dogherty
Aún seguimos intentando saber qué pretendía el humorista con su número musical.
Cuando Belén Rueda criticó a la organización
En 2005 Belén Rueda recogía el premio a mejor actriz revelación por Mar Adentro. Ese año, intentando jugar con la eterna duración de los agradecimientos, la organización decidió que los micrófonos se bajaran solos cuando el ganador o ganadora se excediese en el tiempo.
La actriz aprovechó su momento en la tarima para criticar la decisión.
Cuando se rompió un Goya
Javier Gutiérrez tuvo que entregar un premio y se quiso gastar una broma a los ganadores. El actor fingía un tropiezo que acababa con la estatuilla rota.
La broma, muy bien conseguida, fue aceptada con pocos gestos por parte de los vencedores. Tal vez no sabían si se trataba de una broma o de verdad, su Goya, se había hecho añicos.
