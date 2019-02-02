Diario Público
“Se busca persona enana”: el denigrante anuncio ofreciendo trabajo no remunerado

El anuncio, obviamente, ya ha sido retirado de Milanuncios, lugar donde apareció publicado. Aun así, varias cuentas hicieron capturas de pantalla y consiguieron que todo el mundo viese la publicación.

En ella se ofrece trabajo a "enanos", gente con "minusvalía psíquica", "travestis, prostitutas o drogadictos". El motivo: vigilar una obra de arte, que ya para rematar, no tendría remuneración.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar, y muchos tuiteros han aprovechado para mostrar su indignación.

