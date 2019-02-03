La gala de los Goya, en la que Campeones se alzó con el premio a mejor película, dejó buenos momentos y bromas sobre los que estuvieron en Sevilla.
Desde los presentadores, los vestidos y las celebraciones hasta la dificultad para abrir los sobres. La agudeza de Twitter no pasó por alto nada de lo que ocurrió en la gala.
Aquí os dejamos algunos de los mejores chistes sobre los Goya 2019.
Cuando tienes que ir a los Goya a las 10 pero tienes que ir a matar templarios a las 11 #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/oFbWy8ZPOv
— Adrián ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@adrianrnpz) 2 de febrero de 2019
#Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/cdIim2eWqX
— Maestra de pueblo (@maestradepueblo) 2 de febrero de 2019
Los Simpson ya predijeron el show de los #Goya2019. pic.twitter.com/gTGjh5o68N
— Carlos H. Vázquez (@Charly_HV) 2 de febrero de 2019
Los Simpson predijeron la gala de los #Goya2019 #GoyaRTVE pic.twitter.com/SfpyBUFeYt
— ???? (@livetheconcerts) 2 de febrero de 2019
Este año estoy siguiendo los #Goya2019 sin haber visto nada de lo que hablan. Me siento como Pablo Casado en el Congreso.
— Miguel Anómalo (@Anomalo) 2 de febrero de 2019
Mejor actriz de reparto #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/0LrgaKIAwj
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) 2 de febrero de 2019
#TenYearChallenge #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/LTVRB6lK6Y
— Lamprocles (@Lamprocles1) 2 de febrero de 2019
Cuando te lo estás pasando genial viendo la gala de los #Goya2019 https://t.co/kwgYTRTiR8 pic.twitter.com/QYMKH9IZCD
— FormulaTV (@FormulaTV) 2 de febrero de 2019
El pegamento que usaron para cerrar los sobres:#Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/lkYpqNOJOd
— Brian ~ (@bricrulez) 2 de febrero de 2019
Maxim Huerta haciendo un chiste de sí mismo. #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/RxcNGIJofq
— Mennane (@Sesashthisla) 2 de febrero de 2019
¿Alguien sabe cómo están @Berto_Romero y @davidbroncano? En casa hemos dormido regulero.
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) 3 de febrero de 2019
Premio Goya de Maquillaje y Peluquería para: "La magia de mi melena".#Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/YVQMRIzsUt
— i¤tuit™ (@iloftuit) 2 de febrero de 2019
Macarena Gómez #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/pKY21Hqzsw
— Irene Ruiz (@ireruiful) 2 de febrero de 2019
Los del catering de los #Goya2019 solo querían tener contenta a @PaquitaSalas pic.twitter.com/lXWtIObcZt
— Ana Vilar García (@anavilargarcia) 2 de febrero de 2019
