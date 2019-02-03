Diario Público
Diario Público

Goya 2019 Los Simpson ya predijeron los Goya: las mejores bromas sobre la gala

Por

La gala de los Goya, en la que Campeones se alzó con el premio a mejor película, dejó buenos momentos y bromas sobre los que estuvieron en Sevilla.

Desde los presentadores, los vestidos y las celebraciones hasta la dificultad para abrir los sobres. La agudeza de Twitter no pasó por alto nada de lo que ocurrió en la gala.

Aquí os dejamos algunos de los mejores chistes sobre los Goya 2019.

