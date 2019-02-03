Diario Público
RAE La RAE crea un hilo de Twitter de ‘Elige tu propia aventura’ con Quevedo de prota

Como hiciera recientemente Netflix a través de Black Mirror, la RAE lanzó el pasado 1 de febrero un hilo de Twitter en el que puedes elegir tu propia aventura.

Como si de un juego se tratase, la Fantástica Academía Española -un nombre ficticio para iniciar la aventura- ha perdido un ejemplar del Buscón, de Quevedo.

Si aceptas su propuesta, te encontrarás con el primer tuit de la historia y con la primera decisión a tomar.

Las claves para avanzar en la partida no dependen de habilidades detectivescas ni de olfato periodístico. Se trata de saber escribir correctamente expresiones, palabras y dominar la acentuación.

Un pasatiempos muy original que puede apañarte el día.

