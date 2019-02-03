Fue tan corto su paso por la política que el exministro de Cultura Maxim Huerta, uno de los fichajes más polémicos del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, no ha podido evitar reírse de sí mismo en la gala de los premios Goya. El chiste ha sido tan bueno como inesperado, y lo ha soltado antes de entregar el Goya al mejor corto de ficción. "No se preocupen, que ya saben que yo soy... breve".
"No se preocupen, que yo soy breve" Máxim Huerta entrega el #Goya2019 al Mejor Corto de Ficción https://t.co/XGRQybt6TI pic.twitter.com/IVpkBWyM0y
— RTVE (@rtve) 2 de febrero de 2019
El chascarrillo de Huerta, que tan solo duró siete días como ministro de Cultura tras la polémica de su fraude fiscal de más de 218.000 euros a Hacienda en el año 2006, ha gustado mucho en Twitter y los comentarios no se han hecho esperar.
Se abre el telon. Entra Maxim Huerta. Se cierra el telon. #LosGoya2019 #maximhuerta
— Astur Gladiator (@GladiatorAstur) 2 de febrero de 2019
“No se preocupen que ya saben que yo soy breve “ Maxim Huerta, presenta el mejor CORTO de ficción y se pasa twitter y la vida #goya2019
— Marta libertad (@Marta_libertad) 2 de febrero de 2019
Maxim Huerta, resurgiendo cuál Ave Fénix. #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/pTp8zqVIQH
— Javier Gómez (@Javier_Firenze) 2 de febrero de 2019
Tremendisimo el momento Maxim Huerta, que maravilla de provocación. Que bien alguien que se ríe de sí mismo, que tremenda la cara de circunstancias de Jose Guirao #Goya2019
— María López Montero (@marialpzmontero) 2 de febrero de 2019
Poner a Màxim Huerta presentando los Goya al mejor cortometraje es lo más divertido e ingenioso que han podido pensar para los Goya #Goya2019
— Pol (@pomovi) 2 de febrero de 2019
La "entrada" de Maxim Huerta #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/frk7ULiFzt
— Rocío ❤ (@RQ28) 2 de febrero de 2019
Màxim Huerta haciendo un chiste mejor que el 90% de los chistes de la noche. #Goya2019
— Pablo Tocino (@Pablofisher_) 2 de febrero de 2019
