Premios Goya 2019 Maxim Huerta se ríe de sí mismo en los Goya: “Ya saben que yo soy… breve”

Fue tan corto su paso por la política que el exministro de Cultura Maxim Huerta, uno de los fichajes más polémicos del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, no ha podido evitar reírse de sí mismo en la gala de los premios Goya. El chiste ha sido tan bueno como inesperado, y lo ha soltado antes de entregar el Goya al mejor corto de ficción. "No se preocupen, que ya saben que yo soy... breve".

El chascarrillo de Huerta, que tan solo duró siete días como ministro de Cultura tras la polémica de su fraude fiscal de más de 218.000 euros a Hacienda en el año 2006, ha gustado mucho en Twitter y los comentarios no se han hecho esperar.

