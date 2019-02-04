Diario Público
Diario Público

De las dudas por el “rendimiento” de Carmena por sus 75 años a lo “insustituible” de otro alcalde de 76

Por

Una alcaldesa de 75 años: “Carmena contra el tiempo”; un alcalde de la misma edad: “Insustituible”. Los tuiteros han criticado en las últimas horas un artículo del diario El Español que analiza si la alcaldesa madrileña y candidata a reeditar su puesto, Manuela Carmena, podrá rendir durante toda la legislatura, dado que tiene 75 años (en realidad tiene 74, cumple los 75 en unos días).

Las críticas no van tanto por el artículo, que compara el caso de Carmena con los de otros políticos de edades similares, en los que habla de muchos casos de hombres, como de la elección del tema y la comparación con otros casos. Los tuiteros han recuperado también una noticia del mismo diario donde hace unas semanas se hablaba de la candidatura del alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre. En él se titulaba por lo “insustituible” de su figura a los 75 años (ahora ya tiene 76) con el subtítulo: “Competirá por conseguir su quinto mandato sin ningún complejo ante el avance de los jóvenes de Albert Rivera”.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo