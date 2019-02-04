De las dudas por el “rendimiento” de Carmena por sus 75 años a lo “insustituible” de otro alcalde de 76

Una alcaldesa de 75 años: “Carmena contra el tiempo”; un alcalde de la misma edad: “Insustituible”. Los tuiteros han criticado en las últimas horas un artículo del diario El Español que analiza si la alcaldesa madrileña y candidata a reeditar su puesto, Manuela Carmena, podrá rendir durante toda la legislatura, dado que tiene 75 años (en realidad tiene 74, cumple los 75 en unos días).
Las críticas no van tanto por el artículo, que compara el caso de Carmena con los de otros políticos de edades similares, en los que habla de muchos casos de hombres, como de la elección del tema y la comparación con otros casos. Los tuiteros han recuperado también una noticia del mismo diario donde hace unas semanas se hablaba de la candidatura del alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre. En él se titulaba por lo “insustituible” de su figura a los 75 años (ahora ya tiene 76) con el subtítulo: “Competirá por conseguir su quinto mandato sin ningún complejo ante el avance de los jóvenes de Albert Rivera”.
Manuela Carmena, contra el tiempo: cumple 75 años, ¿podría rendir como alcaldesa hasta los 79? https://t.co/SEVokZj91Z
— El Español (@elespanolcom) 3 de febrero de 2019
En @elespanolcom tienen días más gerontófobos que otros... pic.twitter.com/a6e2omzVbv
— José I. Chaparro (@nachochaparro) 4 de febrero de 2019
Y por qué no va a seguir desempeñando su trabajo @ManuelaCarmena? A un hombre se le cuestionaría, no. Son vergonzosos este tipo de titulares cuando las mujeres luchamos por la igualdad.
— rosa villacastin (@RosaVillacastin) 3 de febrero de 2019
¿Haríais la misma pregunta si fuese un hombre? No me imagino un: «Manuel Fraga, contra el tiempo».
— Álex Martín (@AlexMRTN) 3 de febrero de 2019
A cuantos del IBEX habéis tenido la valentía de hacerles la misma pregunta? Que clase de periodismo es lo que practicáis ?
— Alfonso Ramirez (@alfonso1959pr) 3 de febrero de 2019
A los 82 años llegó Fraga como Presidente de la Xunta.
— LIBRERÍA MIRANDA (@LibreriaMiranda) 3 de febrero de 2019
La edad máxima de jubilación de los funcionarios públicos es de 70 años. Por Ley no debería estar permitido presentarse a unas elecciones a partir de esa edad. Recuerdo cuando se criticaba tanto a la gerentocracia en la Unión Soviética.
— Marcos Manuel López (@Marcmanu) 3 de febrero de 2019
De la Reina Isabel, no decís nada.
— Javier TeVAR (@ALE33411409) 3 de febrero de 2019
Ahí está el Papa Francisco con sus 82 años viajando para labores diplomáticas y de negociación pero sin perder la sonrisa
— Salvador Cruz (Boro) (@boroscq) 3 de febrero de 2019
