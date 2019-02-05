Diario Público
Twitter “Me lo llevo muerto S.L.”; “Trae pa la saca S.A.”; “Sé fuerte S.L.”: los tuiteros proponen más nombres de empresas tapadera al PP

Un nuevo informe de la Guardia Civil acredita la financiación ilegal del Partido Popular de Esperanza Aguirre, según ha publicado hoy la Cadena Ser. Según ese informe, el PP de Madrid desvió subvenciones incluso para pagar la cena de Navidad. Además, según la información, promovió la utilización de sociedades tapadera para enmascarar el trasiego y ocultación de facturas. Una de esas impresas se llamaba “Paquí Pallá SL”.

El curioso nombre ha fascinado en las redes sociales y muchos tuiteros se han puesto su ingenio a la tarea de idear nuevos nombres para proponer al PP:

