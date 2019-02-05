Un nuevo informe de la Guardia Civil acredita la financiación ilegal del Partido Popular de Esperanza Aguirre, según ha publicado hoy la Cadena Ser. Según ese informe, el PP de Madrid desvió subvenciones incluso para pagar la cena de Navidad. Además, según la información, promovió la utilización de sociedades tapadera para enmascarar el trasiego y ocultación de facturas. Una de esas impresas se llamaba “Paquí Pallá SL”.
El curioso nombre ha fascinado en las redes sociales y muchos tuiteros se han puesto su ingenio a la tarea de idear nuevos nombres para proponer al PP:
Paquí Pallá SL
Me Lo Llevo Muerto SL
Sobres Para Todos SL
Mamandurrias En Billetes SL
Democracia En Sobres SL
Hago El Egipcio SL
Montadores De Ikea SL
...
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) 5 de febrero de 2019
Cómo va lo mío SL
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) 5 de febrero de 2019
Trae pa la saca SL
— Protestona ????☠️ (@protestona1) 5 de febrero de 2019
Pilla que lo lanzo SL.
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) 5 de febrero de 2019
El PP de Madrid usó la empresa tapadera "Paquí Pallá SL" para sus chanchullos.
Robar sí, pero con salero.#EmpresasPaRobar
☞ Pa la saca SL
☞ Tó pa mí SL
☞ Lo cojo prestao SL
☞ Luego lo devuelvo SL
☞ Bandoleros Consulting SL
— Sergio Cano (@sercanesp) 5 de febrero de 2019
#EmpresasPaRobar
☞ Arriba las manos SL
— Sergio Cano (@sercanesp) 5 de febrero de 2019
#EmpresasPaRobar
☞ Oceans Eleven PP SL
— Sergio Cano (@sercanesp) 5 de febrero de 2019
Hazte la https://t.co/0Ch9gjoPcS
— Carlos DC (@CarlosDop) 5 de febrero de 2019
Face Concrete S.L.U.
— Sergi Ruiz Zarzuelo (@RuizZarzuelo) 5 de febrero de 2019
#EmpresasPaRobar
☞ Barrabás SL
— Sergio Cano (@sercanesp) 5 de febrero de 2019
Sé fuerte SL
— Protestona ????☠️ (@protestona1) 5 de febrero de 2019
— El Capitán Gavilán (@CaptainGavilain) 5 de febrero de 2019
Ojalá otra asociación que se llame "Me lo llevo muerto"
— Concejala D Festejos (@Concejajala) 5 de febrero de 2019
- TRAE ACÁ PACÁ S.L. pic.twitter.com/Wst9Kc8BdL
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 5 de febrero de 2019
Fue "Paquí Pallá, S.L." porque "JAJAJAJA Comednos los huevos, subnormales, S.L." era largo.
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) 5 de febrero de 2019
"Paquí Pallá SL" vs "No Vuelvo A Pagar Un Puto Impuesto SL".
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) 5 de febrero de 2019
El PP de Madrid usó la empresa tapadera "Paquí Pallá SL" para sus chanchullos.
Robar sí, pero con salero.#EmpresasPaRobar
☞ Pa la saca SL
☞ Tó pa mí SL
☞ Lo cojo prestao SL
☞ Luego lo devuelvo SL
☞ Bandoleros Consulting SL
— Sergio Cano (@sercanesp) 5 de febrero de 2019
Viva El Rey S.L.
— Concreta (@superconcreta) 5 de febrero de 2019
•Emepuntorajoy entertaiment LTD.
— Sieso (@Yerbaalawita) 5 de febrero de 2019
Q bigotes ni q bigotes SLU
— GarrotePPill (@Amatoreelite) 5 de febrero de 2019
PP SL.
Paquí Pallá SL.
Pa mí Pa mí SL.
— Paco de S. Francisco (@PacoDeFrancisco) 5 de febrero de 2019
