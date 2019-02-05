“Podemos acabar con el acoso en las redes. Podemos frenar los insultos. Podemos respetar. No calles, no seas cómplice. Tú puedes pararlo”. Así de contundente se muestra el actor Miguel Bernardeau, conocido por su papel en la famosa serie de Netflix, Élite.
El intérprete, de 22 años, participa en una campaña de Unicef contra el ciberacoso que busca un cambio de actitud y frenar el acoso y la violencia en las escuelas. Un vídeo que ha sido difundido en medios de comunicación y en redes sociales como Facebook y Twitter. La ONG recuerda que al menos dos personas en cada clase se han visto envueltas en situaciones de ciberbullying, algo que destroza la vida de muchos niños y adolescentes.
