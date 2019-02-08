Diario Público
Sigue la involución en el Partido Popular (sí, aún más) y ahora Pablo Casado insiste en volver a la ley del aborto de 1985, además dando para ello una justificación ridícula. En una entrevista con la agencia EFE, el presidente del PP ha dicho que más que hacer modificaciones en la ley actual la derogaría y volvería a la de 1985 que en su opinión tenía cohesión social.

Sus palabras han causado gran rechazo en las redes sociales. Algunos tuiteros han optado por la ironía y, aprovechando una foto de EFE en la que aparece junto a un fondo negro, han bromeado colocando citas falsas a Casado como si él las hubiese dicho. Estas son algunas de ellas:

