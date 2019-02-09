Diario Público
Inés Arrimadas Oleada de indignación contra Arrimadas por no mostrar su apoyo a la diputada de ERC que sufrió violencia machista

Tras la declaración de Jenn Díaz, diputada de ERC en el Parlament de Catalunya, en la que aseguraba que hace diez años fue víctima de violencia machista, toda la Asamblea se fundió en un aplauso común.

Bueno, todos no. Miembros del PP, así como Inés Arrimadas por parte de Ciudadanos, no aplaudió a Díaz.

En las imágenes se aprecia cómo Inés Arrimadas y otros miembros de su partido no mostraron su apoyo a la política de ERC. Esto ha desatado el enfado en redes sociales, al no mostrar apoyo ante una historia de vulnerabilidad frente a la violencia machista.

La diputada, antes de finalizar su intervención contando su propio caso, hacía mención a la historia que contaba en Twitter una policía a través de un hilo.

Tras la oleada de críticas, Arrimadas se acercó a Jenn Díaz para mostrarle su apoyo.

