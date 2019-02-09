Tras la declaración de Jenn Díaz, diputada de ERC en el Parlament de Catalunya, en la que aseguraba que hace diez años fue víctima de violencia machista, toda la Asamblea se fundió en un aplauso común.

Bueno, todos no. Miembros del PP, así como Inés Arrimadas por parte de Ciudadanos, no aplaudió a Díaz.

"Em dic Jenn Díaz i fa 10 anys vaig patir violència masclista. No ho explico com a víctima sinó com a supervivent". Gràcies per trencar el silenci.

Veure com tot l'hemicicle s'aixeca per ovacionar un #Cuentalo menys C's, és d'una baixesa moral inaudita.pic.twitter.com/Vl1NjzvOB9

