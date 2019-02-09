Diario Público
¿Qué han hecho los romanos por nosotros? ‘La vida de Brian’ sirve para desmontar las mentiras del PP y Ciudadanos: el vídeo se ha hecho viral

¿Qué han hecho los romanos por nosotros? Esa mítica frase de la película La vida de Brian, de los Monthy Pyton, la han usado los socialistas para desmentir los bulos que Rivera, Abascal y Casado difunden sobre la izquierda en el poder.

Patxi López publicó un vídeo que subtitula la escena con sustanciales cambios y que empieza diciendo: "¿Qué han hecho los socialistas por nosotros?". Es cuando empiezan los avances sociales que trae el socialismo, mientras los tres hombres al frente de la reunión empiezan a quedarse sin palabras.

El vídeo ya fue pariodiado en su momento por Toni Cantó, que protagonizaba el sketch titulado "España nos roba". Por aquel entonces, en 2012, Cantó formaba parte de UPyD.

Esta es la escena original de la película, insustituible:

