Una mujer a través de redes sociales publicó un texto en su perfil de Facebook con el que no esperaba generar tanto debate. Tras pasar unos días hospitalizada decidió publicar un post en el que sacaba una importante conclusión: "Solo he recibido un papel en el que me explican las instrucciones que debo seguir para mi tratamiento, mi próxima cita y la firma de mi ginecólogo".
La mujer jugaba a la comparación con la sanidad privada, donde lo primero que se mira es la chequera.
"Una cama en planta nos cuesta más de 1000 euros por noche", dice la mujer antes de empezar a desgajar todo en lo que ha necesitado atención. El comentario se hizo viral a través de Facebook, lo que ha provocado un aluvión de respuestas en favor de lo que apuntaba, pero también en contra. Debido al eco, la mujer decidió publicar otros dos textos en su muro.
Con un tono mucho más duro, sus nuevas publicaciones criticaban la falta de conocimiento de los ciudadanos. "El usuario es, en su mayoría, un inculto maleducado que colapsa el sistema sanitario", escribe en uno de los post.
