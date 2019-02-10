Diario Público
Diario Público

Manifestación de Colón El vídeo viral de un simpatizante de Vox en la manifestación de Colón: “No soy racista, pero…”

Por

La manifestación de Colón ha dejado un vídeo viral debido a la interacción de uno de los participantes. En declaraciones para Público, un hombre empieza a exponer los motivos que le llevan a votar a Vox, el partido de Santiago Abascal.

El vídeo completo puedes verlo aquí

El hombre, que confiesa que ha trabajado desde los 13 años hasta los 69 y solo le quedan 800 euros de pensión, se muestra indignado con la situación actual. Además, llama traidor a Pedro Sánchez, y dice cosas como que nadie ha votado a Sánchez o que hay que juzgarle por traición. Un lenguaje que recuerda rápidamente a los discursos más agresivos de la ultraderecha, que han calado entre gran parte de la población.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar:

Tal vez te interese

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo