Público encontró en la manifestación banderas franquistas, en una convocatoria que supuestamente defiende el orden constitucional. Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar, aunque muchos aseguran que no hay sorpresa alguna.
EN DIRECTO| Nuestro compañero @grodira nos manda desde la manifestación fotos como esta. https://t.co/TYkB7BydFO pic.twitter.com/JK70Vezchv
— Público (@publico_es) 10 de febrero de 2019
Las respuestas no se han hecho esperar
Es Pinito de Loro pic.twitter.com/i8m2sYbM8K
— El Duke (@Duque_de_Fary) 10 de febrero de 2019
Una golondrina (en este caso aguilucho) no hace verano.
— aldatu (@aldatu9) 10 de febrero de 2019
Está al reves, debe ser una forma de protesta como nuestra... #clavoardiente pic.twitter.com/BYC4goiU6H
— Xavier Tasias (@xavitp) 10 de febrero de 2019
Si es sin siglas , esta manifestación tiene unas siglas bien grandes fascistas
— Vendetta (@vendettatek) 10 de febrero de 2019
Qué, pensabais ver arcoiris?. Esta es la España que ellos quieren... Y que no van a volver a tener.
— Borgiam (@Borgiam5) 10 de febrero de 2019
Otro ornitólogo!!
— Santiago Costa (@SantiagoCosta8) 10 de febrero de 2019
Reacciones más bromistas sobre la convocatoria
Me voy a Colón a arrimar cebolleta.
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) 10 de febrero de 2019
Me voy a Colón para inspirarme y componer una canción que se titule BOINAS, FACHALECOS Y MECHAS RUBIAS.
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) 10 de febrero de 2019
