#YoNoVoy El pollo, que no falte: banderas franquistas en la convocatoria de Colón

Público encontró en la manifestación banderas franquistas, en una convocatoria que supuestamente defiende el orden constitucional. Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar, aunque muchos aseguran que no hay sorpresa alguna.

Las respuestas no se han hecho esperar

Reacciones más bromistas sobre la convocatoria

