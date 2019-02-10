La manifestación de Colón ya empieza a dejar reacciones en redes sociales, y es que el mensaje beligerante lanzado por algunos de los políticos asistentes, así como la confirmación de Falange y Hogar Social para acudir a la marcha.
Las críticas a la manifestación han corrido como la pólvora, con mucho ingenio y mucha mala leche.
Llegan los primeros manifestantes a Plaza Copérn... digo Colón #UnidosPorEspaña pic.twitter.com/muV2oXzera
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) 10 de febrero de 2019
Eso de #UnidosPorEspaña solo era un eslogan para imponernos una dictadura fascista... y hace 80 años también. pic.twitter.com/Yvk482du5g
— Filosofía Perdida (@FiloPolitics) 10 de febrero de 2019
Este domingo no es una manifestación por la unidad de España ni de patriotas, si no para tapar las mierdas de unos cuantos partidos políticos, recuerdalo cuando saques tu bandera XXL para tapar con ella su corrupción. #UnidosPorEspaña #yoVoy pic.twitter.com/4PlVCqQMqA
— The republican (@Izquierdete) 10 de febrero de 2019
Los primeros asistentes se dirigen ya a la manifestación de Colón #yovoy pic.twitter.com/9GRlBTd5YE
— okdario (@_okdario) 10 de febrero de 2019
Nos llegan las primeras imágenes de manifestantes en Colón. #YoVoy #UnidosPorEspaña pic.twitter.com/hACGPxWODX
— Luisao Moratalla (@LuisaoMoratalla) 10 de febrero de 2019
Un poco rara esta manifestación en defensa de la democracia pero en contra del diálogo, base y pilar de la democracia. #yonovoynipaquinipalla #YoVoy #UnidosPorEspaña #FelizDomingo
— Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) 10 de febrero de 2019
—Se manifiestan junto a los nazis pero no son fachas.
—Lo son.
—No.
—Llevan banderas con el pollo.
—Que no.
—Pero si levantan la zarpa.
—Les molestará el sol.
—QUE SON FACHAS, JODER..
—MENTIRA, SON GENTE MARAVILLOSA, VIVA FRANCO.#UnidosPorEspaña #yonovoynipaquinipalla
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) 10 de febrero de 2019
Que pasa en la plaza de Colón ?#UnidosPorEspaña pic.twitter.com/d2rQEl8Da8
— JONTXU (@giradonuts) 10 de febrero de 2019
