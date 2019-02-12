Diario Público
Diario Público

El vídeo de 'El Intemedio' Los codazos entre el líder de UPyD y Maroto por salir en la foto y otros momentos curiosos de la manifestación de las derechas

Por

Ya hemos visto algunos momentos de la manifestación de la derecha y la ultraderecha en Colón pero hay otros muchos. El programa El Intemedio de la Sexta ha recopilado algunos. Uno de los más curiosos es la clásica ‘pelea’ entre los políticos por salir en primera fila en la foto. También sucedió el pasado domingo.

En el vídeo se puede ver cómo el líder de UPyD, Cristiano Brown, y el vicesecretario general de Organización del PP, Javier Maroto, ‘batallaron’ por un puesto en la primera fila. Con sonrisa y disimulando ambos defendieron sus posiciones metiendo codo.

Más en Tremending

-“¿Pero qué está hablando? ¿Catalán?”: cachondeo con lo que dice esta manifestante al escuchar a Valls hablar francés en Colón

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo