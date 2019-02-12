Los manifestantes de la concentración de las derechas en Colón, puestos ante las contradicciones del discurso que les llevó allí. Así es el vídeo de Fortfast, uno de los youtubers más vistos en España, que el pasado domingo se desplazó con su micrófono a la plaza madrileña.
En él, Fortfast pregunta a varias personas por los motivos que tienen para manifestarse. Después les cuestiona sobre el relator y sobre las posibles soluciones para arreglar el conflicto separatista. Posteriormente les recuerda que el PP utilizó varios mediadores para negociar con la Generalitat o el pacto del Majestic de Aznar con Pujol. Finalmente les habla de la reciente noticia de la confirmación por la Guardia Civil de la financiación ilegal del PP de Aguirre, con facturas falsas y empresas pantalla. La mayoría ni habían oído hablar sobre la noticia.
El vídeo se ha convertido en el número uno en tendencias en Youtube España:
-“La semana que se sabe que el PP movía dinero negro Paquí Pallá convocan una manifestación por Cataluña. ¿Lo entiendes ya o necesitas un dibujo?”
