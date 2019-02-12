Seguimos conociendo detalles de la manifestación de la derecha y la ultraderecha el pasado domingo en la madrileña plaza de Colón, que reunió a partidos como PP, Ciudadanos, Vox, Falange, España 2000 y colectivos ultras como Hogar Social Madrid.
La manifestación surgió inicialmente como una respuesta al relator para Catalunya, que al final no existió, y después mutó en una protesta general contra el Gobierno y en una exaltación del nacionalismo español con mucha menos afluencia que la que podía esperarse por los partidos convocantes.
Ahora hemos conocido un curioso vídeo registrado por las cámaras de RT Francia y compartido por el tuitero Bernat Castro. Se trata de una mujer escuchando extrañada a Manuel Valls hablando francés. En un momento dado, pregunta contrariada y con un tono de indignación: “¿Pero qué está hablando? ¿Catalán?”.
ATENTOS A LO QUE DICE LA SEÑORA, LLORO pic.twitter.com/c7NtYNf0sT
— Bernat Castro #AltsasukoakAske ???? (@Bernat_) 11 de febrero de 2019
El vídeo completo de RT France puede verse aquí. Una pregunta que dice muchas cosas sobre cómo cala en la población el discurso de odio hacia lo catalán y que ha provocado carcajadas y debate en las redes:
¿Pero qué esta hablando, catalang?
— Cecil B. DeMille (@Pepelu_Malpelo) 11 de febrero de 2019
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? yo me meo, pero to, me meoooooooooo.
— Jordi Puiggros (@JordiPuiggros1) 11 de febrero de 2019
Jajajaja. Que obsesión tienen las personas que menos saben con Cataluña. #EstanFatal#CalladitaEstasMejor
— fragmentos (@concitant) 11 de febrero de 2019
Se llama obsesión.
— Fiya (@RafiyaSanchez) 12 de febrero de 2019
Pués al parecer no se dan mucha cuenta, fijate q por no darse cuenta, no saben ni como suena el Català.
— jandi velasco gomez???? #LlibertatPresos???? (@kaitomanker) 11 de febrero de 2019
Una cenag de picioteog para esta señorag.
— Javi (@J_Marhuenda) 11 de febrero de 2019
Es... cultura en estado puro.
— Xavier CB ||☆||???????????? (@XaviCuBu) 11 de febrero de 2019
Y después preguntan porque vox tiene votantes
— Adrián ✨???? (@Adr18C) 12 de febrero de 2019
Relacionado:
-La prensa francesa lo flipa con Manuel Valls rodeado de fachas en Colón
