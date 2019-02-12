Seguimos conociendo detalles de la manifestación de la derecha y la ultraderecha el pasado domingo en la madrileña plaza de Colón, que reunió a partidos como PP, Ciudadanos, Vox, Falange, España 2000 y colectivos ultras como Hogar Social Madrid.

La manifestación surgió inicialmente como una respuesta al relator para Catalunya, que al final no existió, y después mutó en una protesta general contra el Gobierno y en una exaltación del nacionalismo español con mucha menos afluencia que la que podía esperarse por los partidos convocantes.

Ahora hemos conocido un curioso vídeo registrado por las cámaras de RT Francia y compartido por el tuitero Bernat Castro. Se trata de una mujer escuchando extrañada a Manuel Valls hablando francés. En un momento dado, pregunta contrariada y con un tono de indignación: “¿Pero qué está hablando? ¿Catalán?”.

El vídeo completo de RT France puede verse aquí. Una pregunta que dice muchas cosas sobre cómo cala en la población el discurso de odio hacia lo catalán y que ha provocado carcajadas y debate en las redes:

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? yo me meo, pero to, me meoooooooooo.

— Jordi Puiggros (@JordiPuiggros1) 11 de febrero de 2019