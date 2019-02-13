Diario Público
El tuit de Pepu que se le volvió en contra: pregunta por Madrid y recibe una lluvia de troleos

Este pasado martes Pepu Hernández colgó en su cuenta de Twitter un vídeo electoral en el que el candidato del PSOE a la Alcaldía de Madrid respondía a un pregunta directa: "¿Cómo es el Madrid que quieres?" Pepu habló de una ciudad habitable, igualitaria, ecológica en la que todos podamos vivir mejor. "Necesito y quiero una ciudad saludable, una ciudad culta y educada. Una ciudad igualitaria y con igualdad de oportunidades absolutamente para todos".

Los tuiteros no tardaron en responder a Pepu, y como es habitual en estos casos, lo hicieron con humor y mucho cachondeo tirando, en su mayoría, por el lado deportivo dado el pasado del alcaldable del PSOE. "Nos falta un nueve"; "Con Vini, Karim y Asensio arriba" o "Quiero un Madrid con @KMbappe" fueron algunas de las respuestas más divertidas. También hubo quien se lo tomó en serio, aunque fueron los menos.

Esta una selección de las respuestas más divertidas:

Y como se ha dicho antes, hubo algunos que respondieron en serio:

