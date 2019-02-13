El tuit de Pepu que se le volvió en contra: pregunta por Madrid y recibe una lluvia de troleos

Este pasado martes Pepu Hernández colgó en su cuenta de Twitter un vídeo electoral en el que el candidato del PSOE a la Alcaldía de Madrid respondía a un pregunta directa: "¿Cómo es el Madrid que quieres?" Pepu habló de una ciudad habitable, igualitaria, ecológica en la que todos podamos vivir mejor. "Necesito y quiero una ciudad saludable, una ciudad culta y educada. Una ciudad igualitaria y con igualdad de oportunidades absolutamente para todos".
¿Cómo es el Madrid que quieres? #PepuAlcalde https://t.co/zY83eGABqY
— Pepu Hernández (@pepu_alcalde) 12 de febrero de 2019
Los tuiteros no tardaron en responder a Pepu, y como es habitual en estos casos, lo hicieron con humor y mucho cachondeo tirando, en su mayoría, por el lado deportivo dado el pasado del alcaldable del PSOE. "Nos falta un nueve"; "Con Vini, Karim y Asensio arriba" o "Quiero un Madrid con @KMbappe" fueron algunas de las respuestas más divertidas. También hubo quien se lo tomó en serio, aunque fueron los menos.
Esta una selección de las respuestas más divertidas:
Nos falta un nueve
— Fer (@fercopyright) 12 de febrero de 2019
Con vini karim y asensio arriba
— Quinta Pared (@rizerk28) 12 de febrero de 2019
Quiero un Madrid con @KMbappe
— Packo (@packo_bdn) 12 de febrero de 2019
Un Madrid que domine los partidos, con extremos rápidos, delantero rematador y media punta habilidoso. Nada de embobar con la pelota, siempre al ataque. Con garra.
— JuanRa Fernández (@JuanRaFernndez) 12 de febrero de 2019
Que vuelvan los tres centrales, Karanka, Hierro e Iván Campo.
— saturnino frijoles (@saturninofrijol) 13 de febrero de 2019
Triunfando en buena lid, defendiendo su color
— Better Call Rau7 (@ZePatalina) 12 de febrero de 2019
Con faubert, gravessen y García Remón de entrenador
— Sr. Tausen (@Tausen19) 13 de febrero de 2019
Vinicius y diez más...
— Leandro Fco Garcia (@LeandroFcoGarci) 13 de febrero de 2019
Llorente, Villalobos, Biriukov, Arlaukas y Antonio Martín.
— Vicente el del Canasto (@VCanasto) 12 de febrero de 2019
Un Madrid en segunda
— ????????.????????????????????????????✠ (@joaquinfuentesr) 12 de febrero de 2019
— Jose Manuel Fuentes. (@josemafr35) 12 de febrero de 2019
Con playa.
— Alek (@micropinionsp) 13 de febrero de 2019
Y como se ha dicho antes, hubo algunos que respondieron en serio:
Un Madrid feminista #PepuAlcalde
— Sarah Soulco (@SarahSoulCom) 13 de febrero de 2019
Un Madrid sin Uber ni Cabify.
— elclubdelalucha (@gemabgema1) 12 de febrero de 2019
Un Madrid donde la policía municipal haga respetar las Ordenanzas municipales, que no hagan continúa dejación de funciones esperando que seamos los ciudadanos los que les señalemos con denuncias y reclamaciones el trabajo que tienen que hacer.
— Pacoja62 (@Pacoja621) 12 de febrero de 2019
Un Madrid donde quepamos los jóvenes, donde no se deje atrás a nadie de ninguna procedencia ni orientación sexual. #PepuAlcalde
— Jóvenes con Pepu (@JovenesConPepu) 13 de febrero de 2019
