Este martes comenzó en el Tribunal Supremo el juicio al ‘procés’, en una semana en que ha compartido protagonismo con el debate de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado. En los primeros días de las once semanas que durará ya ha dejado muchas imágenes, como la foto en la que se ve a Quim Torra saludando al banquillo, en la que todos se giran excepto Oriol Junqueras, que ha dado pie a múltiples interpretaciones.

Un juicio en que el partido ultraderechista Vox ejerce la acusación popular. Allí hemos visto a los dos abogados de la formación ultra, Javier Ortega Smith y Pedro Fernandez. Los tuiteros se han fijado especialmente en una fotografía de ambos mirando intensamente un ordenador y la han convertido en uno de los memes del momento:

-¿Eres un robot?

-¿Pero qué pregunta es esa?

-¡Patriotas, señor ordenador! ¡Somos patriotas!

- Pon que no.

-¿En cuantas de estas fotos se ve un semáforo?

-¡En tres!

-Acércate más al micro

-¡Tres!

-Nada, no hay manera.

-Me cago en mi vida. ¡Tres!

-Aparta que lo mato. pic.twitter.com/PAxew5x0SS

— MrInsustancial (@MrInsustancial) 12 de febrero de 2019