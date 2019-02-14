Diario Público
Cuando pensábamos que Alberto González (@queridoantonio) había llegado a su cumbre creativa con el video de Vicente del Bosque y las gambas, el creador que se esconde tras los geniales videos manipulados de El Intermedio ha vuelto a hacerlo. Este jueves en su cuenta de Twitter ha compartido una de sus últimas creaciones: “Himno”.

El vídeo juega con las imágenes de Pablo Casado durante la rueda de prensa en la que convocó a la manifestación de las derechas en la madrileña plaza de Colón. Una comparecencia en la que combinó un inusitado lenguaje (llamó a Sánchez “traidor”, “mediocre”, “okupa”, “incapaz”, “catástrofe”, “felón”…) con una exagerada gesticulación. El resultado del videomontaje ha sido calificado en las redes de “maravilloso”, “sublime” y “obra maestra”.

