Sucedió este jueves en Les Corts valencianas antes de votar la proposición de ley de Podem sobre las competencias de las diputaciones provinciales. El portavoz de la formación morada, Antonio Estañ, reprochó a la bancada del PP que si querían defender las diputaciones "podían haber robado un poco menos".

Tras estas palabras, los diputados conservadores comenzaron a gritar airados y a hacerse los indignados. Además pidieron que se den nombres al hacer esas acusaciones. La reacción de Estañ no se hizo esperar y respondió... con nombres y apellidos. El momento ha sido recogido y difundido en un vídeo colgado Facebook, Twitter y otras redes sociales por Podem.

