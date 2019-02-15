Diario Público
La ultraderecha en las instituciones Homofobia, xenofobia, antiaborto, religión… Vox en estado puro en el Parlamento andaluz

“El horror”, “miedo”, “asco”… Son algunas de las reacciones a un vídeo compartido en las últimas horas por una tuitera en el que se puede ver el discurso ultraderechista de Vox en estado puro ya instalado en las instituciones públicas andaluzas.

El video extrae varios cortes en los que aparece la diputada de Vox María José Piñero en la Comisión de Salud y Familias del Parlamento Andaluz, celebrada el pasado miércoles. Su discurso parece un muestrario de todo el discurso retrógrado y excluyente de la ultraderecha. La definición religiosa cristiana de la nación, las referencias a la familia “natural” típicas del discurso homófobo, el mantra antiabortista, las críticas a la ley de violencia de género, la clásica llamada xenófoba a excluir a los inmigrantes de la atención sanitaria

Un discurso que ha alarmado en las redes sociales, que han convertido el vídeo en viral:

