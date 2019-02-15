“El horror”, “miedo”, “asco”… Son algunas de las reacciones a un vídeo compartido en las últimas horas por una tuitera en el que se puede ver el discurso ultraderechista de Vox en estado puro ya instalado en las instituciones públicas andaluzas.
El video extrae varios cortes en los que aparece la diputada de Vox María José Piñero en la Comisión de Salud y Familias del Parlamento Andaluz, celebrada el pasado miércoles. Su discurso parece un muestrario de todo el discurso retrógrado y excluyente de la ultraderecha. La definición religiosa cristiana de la nación, las referencias a la familia “natural” típicas del discurso homófobo, el mantra antiabortista, las críticas a la ley de violencia de género, la clásica llamada xenófoba a excluir a los inmigrantes de la atención sanitaria…
El Cuento de la Criada te parecía una distopía hasta que escuchas a Vox en el Parlamento andaluz. pic.twitter.com/uEd0BhyInz
— Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) 14 de febrero de 2019
Un discurso que ha alarmado en las redes sociales, que han convertido el vídeo en viral:
Como esto tiene muchos retuits aprovecho para pediros QUE VAYÁIS A VOTAR.
Y que le pidáis a la gente que no vota QUE VAYA, JODER.
Que si no queremos a las derechas gobernando tendremos que ser más que ellos en las urnas.
— Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) 14 de febrero de 2019
Normalizar este tipo de discursos, aceptarlos como válidos en una cámara de representantes es lo peor que le ha pasado al país desde el 36.
— Vera Koster (@verakoster) 14 de febrero de 2019
— Soy un bot(ijo) (@CaosAzucarado) 14 de febrero de 2019
"el invierno demográfico" is coming.
— Nerea M. (@nerea_madrid) 14 de febrero de 2019
Era una distopía pero pronto será un documental...
— Isuka (@Isuka11) 14 de febrero de 2019
De verdad que Trump al lado de esta gente parece el Dalai Lama en serio https://t.co/T8LXvGVbmm
— Sara (@sarafraile_98) 15 de febrero de 2019
El horror. https://t.co/FgeI8uYXKH
— Rodrigo Casteleiro (@rcasteleiro) 15 de febrero de 2019
Voy a vomitar, ya vengo... https://t.co/mRHos1BnD7
— Cynn Penn Tannor (@CynnTannor) 15 de febrero de 2019
Por favor salid a votar el puto 28 de Abril no me jodais https://t.co/3JiWgxxx15
— mariana (@marianacab_) 15 de febrero de 2019
Miedo, real, da miedo, el 28 de abril a por todas
— Sandra Ramos (@Sandra_Ramos77) 15 de febrero de 2019
Que asco y miedo da la mierda de V????X.
— mugiwara (@InOdaWeTrust) 14 de febrero de 2019
