La actriz Beatriz Rico se tomó a broma unas declaraciones sobre Pablo Casado tras la famosa frase de Oriol Junqueras durante el juicio del Procés."Amo a España", aseguró el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya. "Yo amo a España. Amo a la gente y a la cultura española. Lo he dicho mil veces porque es verdad", aseguró Junqueras a su abogado Andreu Van Der Eynde durante su interrogatorio.
Tras estas declaraciones, Pablo Casado no dudó en volver la frase contra Junqueras: "Amar a España es incompatible con acabar con su democracia", afirmó el líder del Partido Popular.
También es incompatible con saquearla. Y aquí estamos. https://t.co/Y8rDc9Wj0l
— Beatriz Rico (@bearicoactriz) 14 de febrero de 2019
Más allá de los aplausos recibidos tras esta respuesta, algún zasca más le cayó a Casado:
Casado! Tu que sabes de democracia ??
— carla (@srabuchos) 14 de febrero de 2019
Ese dia no fue a la universidad!!!????????
— Rosi Morales (@rosirosita69) 14 de febrero de 2019
