Casado critica a Junqueras por su frase "amo a España" y recibe una contundente respuesta sobre la corrupción del PP

La actriz Beatriz Rico se tomó a broma unas declaraciones sobre Pablo Casado tras la famosa frase de Oriol Junqueras durante el juicio del Procés."Amo a España", aseguró el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya. "Yo amo a España. Amo a la gente y a la cultura española. Lo he dicho mil veces porque es verdad", aseguró Junqueras a su abogado Andreu Van Der Eynde durante su interrogatorio.

Tras estas declaraciones, Pablo Casado no dudó en volver la frase contra Junqueras: "Amar a España es incompatible con acabar con su democracia", afirmó el líder del Partido Popular.

Más allá de los aplausos recibidos tras esta respuesta, algún zasca más le cayó a Casado:

