"Qué vergüenza que tu hijo te dé una clase de educación desde el campo y te diga: “Cállate ya, mamá, no insultes más a la linier".
La joven árbitra Andrea Zarzuela no ha podido más tras los insultos recibidos durante un partido de juveniles por sus padres.
La madre de un jugador le espetó: "Tú eres una mujer, ¿qué coño haces aquí? ¡Vete a fregar!".
Luego la amenazó: "A ésta la voy a esperar yo aquí. Cuando salga, la voy a hartar de palos".
Su queja en Facebook no tiene desperdicio. "Cada vez el fútbol da más asco", se lamenta Zarzuela, cuyo final al menos es esperanzador.
