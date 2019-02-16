Diario Público
Insultos machistas Facebook La joven árbitro insultada por las madres de los futbolistas: “Tú eres una mujer, ¿qué coño haces aquí? ¡Vete a fregar!”

La joven árbitro Andrea Zarzuela y sus quejas contra los insultos machistas en Facebook.
"Qué vergüenza que tu hijo te dé una clase de educación desde el campo y te diga: “Cállate ya, mamá, no insultes más a la linier".

La joven árbitra Andrea Zarzuela no ha podido más tras los insultos recibidos durante un partido de juveniles por sus padres.

La madre de un jugador le espetó: "Tú eres una mujer, ¿qué coño haces aquí? ¡Vete a fregar!".

Luego la amenazó: "A ésta la voy a esperar yo aquí. Cuando salga, la voy a hartar de palos".

Su queja en Facebook no tiene desperdicio. "Cada vez el fútbol da más asco", se lamenta Zarzuela, cuyo final al menos es esperanzador.

