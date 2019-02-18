Bertín Osborne se retrata políticamente: “Me sirve cualquier partido que defienda la unidad de España”

Bertín Osborne se sentó el sábado en el plató del programa Sábado Deluxe para hablar de todo un poco, fundamentalmente de la nueva temporada de programa que presenta en Telecinco, Mi casa es la tuya. Ya metido en harina, el presentador y cantante habló hasta de política. En esta ocasión despejó cualquier atisbo de duda dejando muy claro que él votará a quien defienda la unidad de España.

Si Bertín Osborne se animó a hablar de política fue gracias a Belén Esteban, quien se congratuló en directo de poder votar aunque aún no sabe a quien: "Estoy encantada de que haya elecciones, pero tengo un problema ahora mismo: no sé a quién votar porque no hay ningún partido que me pueda convencer", dijo a la que un día llamaron "princesa del pueblo.

Bertín recogió entonces el guante y no se mordió la lengua: "En estos momentos, me sirve cualquier partido que defienda la unidad de España, que defienda los valores que tenemos los españoles de toda la vida. Yo soy un enamorado de mi país. Me encanta España, me encanta la paella, la playa, los toros… Me encanta lo que nos ha hecho distintos, el hecho diferencial español con respecto a los demás países que nos rodean".

"Me sirve desde Vox hasta el PSOE, si fuera un partido que peleara y defendiera la unidad de España. Me serviría el PSOE de Felipe González y me serviría el PSOE de Pedro [Sánchez] si cambiara ciertas cosas", prosiguió el presentador, que al igual que Belén Esteban, no sabe a quién votará. Eso sí, el partido que quiera ser merecedor de su voto tendrá que defender la unidad de España, los toros, la paella y todo aquello que nos hace diferentes.