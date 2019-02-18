Un hombre paralizó el Primark de Gran Vía (Madrid) el pasado sábado. La música de esta tienda, que es el establecimiento de la compañía más grande de España, cambió para dar paso a una canción romántica. Fue en ese momento cuando el joven acaparó todas las miradas y bajó las escaleras con el micrófono en mano.

Al llegar al fondo, y ante la mirada expectante de los cientos de clientes y trabajadores, el hombre le pidió matrimonio a su chica. La joven, sin dudarlo, respondió con un "sí". El momento y el abrazo posterior de la pareja arrancó los aplausos del público.

El vídeo del momento, con narración in situ incluida, ha sido compartido por una tuitera. Además, cuenta ya con casi 600.000 reproducciones en menos de 48 horas.

La escena no deja indiferente a nadie, claro. Muchos son los comentarios descacharrantes acerca del lugar elegido para la pedida de mano, así como la celebración de la misma. Pasen y lean.

Prefiero morir sola y rodeada de gatos a que me pidan matrimonio en el Primark de Gran Vía. Ya hay que ser hortera, madre del amor hermoso.

Dejaré de decir que me gusta el primark para que no me hagan eso ????

— Fran (@Imfrankm) 17 de febrero de 2019