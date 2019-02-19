Diario Público
Entrevista al presidente del Gobierno en TVE La foto de Felipe VI y Letizia en la entrevista a Pedro Sánchez que ha dado que hablar en las redes

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se sometió este lunes a la primera entrevista desde la convocatoria a elecciones generales del pasado viernes. Una entrevista en TVE, en la que Sánchez trató de mostrar una imagen de líder moderado, con mensajes a favor del diálogo en Catalunya y llamando a sosegar el debate político.

El encuentro con las cámaras de la televisión estatal se produjo en el despacho del presidente en el palacio de Moncloa con una cuidada escenografía. Una fotografía en una mesa del fondo llamó especialmente la atención. En ella aparecían los reyes Felipe VI y Letizia. La foto estaba colocada de tal modo que en muchos planos aparecía justo a la derecha de Sánchez ocupando un importante espacio del encuadre. Concretamente, en uno de los puntos de atención de la regla de los tercios, una de las formas de composición más habituales. Alguno de esos planos fue compartido por la cuenta oficial del PSOE en Twitter:

Un detalle que para muchos no ha sido casual y que ha despertado diferentes interpretaciones, también en las redes sociales:

