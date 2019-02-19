Diario Público
“La primera decisión de un presidente del Gobierno suele ser crucial”, pero la de Sánchez te sorprenderá

"La primera decisión de un presidente del Gobierno suele ser crucial [...] y lleva consigo la fuerza simbólica de condensar una visión política y condensarla con una sola acción, que trasladará un nuevo mensaje político". Así arranca Manual de supervivencia, la biografía política de los últimos cinco años de Pedro Sánchez que el presidente del Gobierno firma junto a Irene Lozano, actual secretaria de Estado de España Global, y que se presenta este próximo jueves en un acto en el que Sánchez conversará con los periodistas Jesús Calleja y Mercedes Milá.

Al leer esta primera frase uno espera que lo que siga contenga una decisión solemne, un anuncio trascendental, una reflexión profunda sobre el poder. Nada de eso. Tras crear una gran expectación, el propio Sánchez se encarga de pinchar el globo porque a continuación escribe: "Siendo fiel a la verdad y a la cronología, debo decir que mi primera decisión como presidente del Gobierno la tomé con mi mujer, Begoña, porque las decisiones de intendencia se anteponen a casi todo. Esa primera decisión fue renovar el colchón de la cama de matrimonio y pintar nuestra habitación del Palacio de la Moncloa".

No sabemos si esa primera decisión guarda mucho simbolismo, pero lo que Sánchez tiene claro es que es una decisión que todo el mundo puede entender: "Decidimos no cambiar nada más, salvo colchón y pintura, por razones que entiende cualquiera que haya vivido en un piso amueblado".

Además, Sánchez se deja de solemnidades y acude al refranero para justificar el cambio de colchón ya que en el anterior había dormido su antecesor en el cargo, Mariano Rajoy: "Además, el refranero asegura que 'dos que duermen en el mismo colchón acaban siendo de la misma opinión", escribe Sánchez, quien también explica cuál fue su primera "gran negociación como presidente": la que llevó a cabo con sus hijas para convencerlas de que tenían que mudarse al Palacio de la Moncloa. Ardua tarea.

