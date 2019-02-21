Diario Público
La Real Academia Española (RAE) ofrece un interesante servicio de consultas lingüísticas en Twitter que muchos ciudadanos aprovechan para resolver sus dudas prácticas con el idioma. Todos los días @RAEinforma responde a preguntas más o menos complejas que resultan provechosas para el interesado y para todos los seguidores de la cuenta. Sin embargo, también hay muchos usuarios que se dirigen a la Academia con preguntas absurdas, bromas y ocurrencias de todo tipo.

Este miércoles, una usuaria lanzó una de esas cuestiones sin sentido y recibió una sutil pero contundente respuesta. La autora de la pregunta acabó poniendo su cuenta en modo privado, pero otros tuiteros hicieron capturas de pantalla dejando el momento para la posteridad:

