La Real Academia Española (RAE) ofrece un interesante servicio de consultas lingüísticas en Twitter que muchos ciudadanos aprovechan para resolver sus dudas prácticas con el idioma. Todos los días @RAEinforma responde a preguntas más o menos complejas que resultan provechosas para el interesado y para todos los seguidores de la cuenta. Sin embargo, también hay muchos usuarios que se dirigen a la Academia con preguntas absurdas, bromas y ocurrencias de todo tipo.
Este miércoles, una usuaria lanzó una de esas cuestiones sin sentido y recibió una sutil pero contundente respuesta. La autora de la pregunta acabó poniendo su cuenta en modo privado, pero otros tuiteros hicieron capturas de pantalla dejando el momento para la posteridad:
Me declaro fan incondicional de @RAEinforma pic.twitter.com/EkCufbA8UN
— Cru (@candid_albicans) 21 de febrero de 2019
#RAEconsultas Hay adjetivos de dos terminaciones, como «rojo, -ja», «amarillo, -lla» o «listo, -ta», y otros de una sola terminación, válida para el masculino y para el femenino, como «marrón», «azul» o «imbécil».
— RAE (@RAEinforma) 20 de febrero de 2019
— La vecina rubia (@lavecinarubia) 21 de febrero de 2019
Tras la repercusión de su aclaración de ayer ante una duda de una usuaria de Twitter, @RAEinforma nos presenta a su Community Manager. pic.twitter.com/Xq2rYSE2SY
— ChocolateSexy (@fenixcintas) 21 de febrero de 2019
— White Powder (@Whit3P0wder) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Dominick Jarrín (@DominickEsteban) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Yenny (@yennygomes1984) 20 de febrero de 2019
Jajajajajajaja!! apaguen el internet, @RAEinforma ya ganó todo
— Valentín (@DonPerignonGa) 20 de febrero de 2019
Jajajajajajajajajajajajaja pic.twitter.com/XgUKZ7CtA1
— El DJ (@alba_ricardo) 20 de febrero de 2019
— Mario Avendaño (@Matr3s_) 20 de febrero de 2019
Ouch! pic.twitter.com/CROD079mTd
— Яic (@stuntman_ric) 20 de febrero de 2019
Gracias @RAEinforma por estos sutiles comentarios. No obstante, pasaría de responder las ocurrencias de los graciosos de turno. pic.twitter.com/CG91CFM5oy
— pirulas (@unapatidospami) 20 de febrero de 2019
