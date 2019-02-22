Diario Público
Ciudadanos y el movimiento LGTB El repaso de un diputado de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid a la hipocresía de Cs con el Orgullo LGTB

El pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid rechazó este jueves la proposición no de ley de Ciudadanos que reclamaba al Gobierno regional declarar la Semana del Orgullo LGTB fiesta de interés turístico regional. Una propuesta que llega en un momento en que Ciudadanos se ha acercado al partido ultraderechista Vox, tanto en Andalucía como en la manifestación de las derechas en Colón.

El partido de Albert Rivera ha recibido multitud de críticas y ha sido acusado de tratar de “blanquear” su cercanía a Vox con una estrategia de 'pinkwashing'. Una de las críticas más aplaudidas la hizo el diputado de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid Eduardo Rubiño. En un contundente discurso, recordó lo que decía hace años Albert Rivera sobre el matrimonio homosexual, mostró su foto en Colón flanqueado por la bandera gay y retó a Ciudadanos a comprometerse a no pactar con la ultraderecha.

El propio Rubiño ha compartido su intervención en un hilo en Twitter que ha sido aplaudido y retuiteado miles de veces:

