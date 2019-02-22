El pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid rechazó este jueves la proposición no de ley de Ciudadanos que reclamaba al Gobierno regional declarar la Semana del Orgullo LGTB fiesta de interés turístico regional. Una propuesta que llega en un momento en que Ciudadanos se ha acercado al partido ultraderechista Vox, tanto en Andalucía como en la manifestación de las derechas en Colón.
El partido de Albert Rivera ha recibido multitud de críticas y ha sido acusado de tratar de “blanquear” su cercanía a Vox con una estrategia de 'pinkwashing'. Una de las críticas más aplaudidas la hizo el diputado de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid Eduardo Rubiño. En un contundente discurso, recordó lo que decía hace años Albert Rivera sobre el matrimonio homosexual, mostró su foto en Colón flanqueado por la bandera gay y retó a Ciudadanos a comprometerse a no pactar con la ultraderecha.
El propio Rubiño ha compartido su intervención en un hilo en Twitter que ha sido aplaudido y retuiteado miles de veces:
Mis motivos para decir NO a la propuesta de Ciudadanos sobre el Orgullo LGTBI????️????en este HILO y mi respuesta sobre su utilización de la bandera en la manifestación con Vox. 1/5 #NiUnPasoAtrás pic.twitter.com/qBf2b8SPcD
— Eduardo Rubiño????️???? (@EduardoFRub) 21 de febrero de 2019
2/5 #NiUnPasoAtrás pic.twitter.com/quOF5q5SRS
— Eduardo Rubiño????️???? (@EduardoFRub) 21 de febrero de 2019
3/5 #NiUnPasoAtrás pic.twitter.com/tbxIgm3wCC
— Eduardo Rubiño????️???? (@EduardoFRub) 21 de febrero de 2019
4/5 #NiUnPasoAtrás pic.twitter.com/X85Akfp5Mg
— Eduardo Rubiño????️???? (@EduardoFRub) 21 de febrero de 2019
5/5 #NiUnPasoAtrás Gracias por la camiseta maravillosa a @jovendelopus pic.twitter.com/zfLw5ROtDX
— Eduardo Rubiño????️???? (@EduardoFRub) 21 de febrero de 2019
Brillante. Vaya repaso a los de Cs. ????????????????????????????️????
— Sergio ❁ (@Sergiiox17) 21 de febrero de 2019
GRACIAS, GRACIAS, GRACIAS ✊????️????
— Rubén Serrano (@RubenSerranoM) 21 de febrero de 2019
Brutal. Te aplaudo hasta con las orejas????????????????
— Susana⚡️ (@SusyGarcia_) 21 de febrero de 2019
Gracias, no se puede explicar mejor.
— Ynaf (@Ynaf_Viv) 21 de febrero de 2019
PERO QUE FORMA DE CALLAR LA BOCA A CS MUCHISIMAS GRACIAS JOEEE pic.twitter.com/wRRdCT0F7Y
— And Apetar Da (@victorfrigopie) 21 de febrero de 2019
Bravo compañero¡¡¡ ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Esther Nieto ✌️ (@desierta64) 21 de febrero de 2019
