Manifestación Colón “Qué sorpresa, un Borbón de extrema derecha…”: Froilán acudió a la manifestación de Colón

El hijo de la Infanta Elena y Jaime de Marichalar, Felipe Juan Froilán, acudió a la marcha organizada por la ultraderecha en Colón, según publica el medio El Mundo.

Las fotos publicadas por el medio han corrido rápidamente por las redes, que han venido a recordar la supuesta neutralidad que tiene que guardar la corona en el ámbito político.

Las bromas no se han hecho esperar, ya que Froilán es un blanco rápido de bromas en Twitter.

