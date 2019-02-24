Diario Público
Las pancartas más disparatadas que también viajaron a Waterloo

Por

Se suceden los memes tras la visita de Inés Arrimadas a la casa de Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo, Bélgica. Si en la declaración pública que la líder de Ciudadanos ha tenido a bien pronunciar en el jardín delantero de la vivienda aparecía escoltada por una enorme pancarta en la que se podía leer: ¡La República no existe, Puigdemont!, en los numerosos memes que han copado las redes esta tarde el contenido ha sido bien diferente. A continuación, algunos ejemplos del festín tuitero.

 

La entrada de Arrimadas en la política nacional ha llegado con una foto que nos regalará memes infinitos.
Pocos han sido tan generosos a su llegada. pic.twitter.com/x5Fyb190cq

— David (@ObradoiroDBC) 24 de febrero de 2019

