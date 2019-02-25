Una pregunta sencilla, rodeos de todo tipo y, al final, ninguna respuesta. Así escurrió el bulto la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, cuando le preguntaron por el partido ultraderechista. Sucedió este sábado durante la emisión del programa La Sexta Noche, tras anunciar que dará el salto a la política nacional y encabezará la lista al Congreso por Barcelona.
La pregunta, decía textualmente: “Estaría dispuesta a formar parte de un Gobierno de España en el que también hubiera ministros de Vox”. Tras cinco minutos de discurso sobre el PSOE de Pedro Sánchez y el independentismo catalán, la pregunta... quedó sin respuesta.
El momento fue resumido por Spanish Revolution:
La Sexta ha colgado el vídeo completo:
Estas son algunas de las reacciones al momento en las redes:
Periodista: "¿Pactarán con el PSOE?".
Arrimadas: "No".
Periodista: "¿Y con Vox?".
Arrimadas: "No pactaremos con el PSOE".
Periodista: "Repito, ¿y con Vox?".
Arrimadas: "No pactaremos con el PSOE".
Periodista: "Pero..."
Arrimadas: "No pactaremos con el PSOE".#L6Narrimadas
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) 23 de febrero de 2019
Conclusión: pactarán con el PSOE.
— David (@DavidCS1990) 23 de febrero de 2019
Inés Arrimadas cuando le preguntan si va a pactar con VOX. pic.twitter.com/PUthsJYoqk
— El Majara de Turno (@majara0) 24 de febrero de 2019
- Dimitirá Villacís?
+ Voy a Waterloo.
- Y después pedirá la dimisión de Villacís?
+ Voy a Waterloo.
- Y si llevamos a Villacís a Waterloo?
+ La agenda de Cataluña es la de ETA
Y así todo...
— @roblesjapon (@roblesjapon1) 24 de febrero de 2019
Esa pregunta se responde sola viendo lo sucedido en Andalucía.
— *ContraLaDerecha✊????* (@Jonathan_HG1991) 23 de febrero de 2019
Eso quiere decir que, pactaran con cualquiera que sume.
— Titania Art Gallery (@TitaniaArtG) 23 de febrero de 2019
Es como u muro infraqueable, que poco raciocinio
— Cuqui Juan Aragon (@aragon_cuqui) 24 de febrero de 2019
Comentarios
