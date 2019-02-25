Una pregunta sencilla, rodeos de todo tipo y, al final, ninguna respuesta. Así escurrió el bulto la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, cuando le preguntaron por el partido ultraderechista. Sucedió este sábado durante la emisión del programa La Sexta Noche, tras anunciar que dará el salto a la política nacional y encabezará la lista al Congreso por Barcelona.

La pregunta, decía textualmente: “Estaría dispuesta a formar parte de un Gobierno de España en el que también hubiera ministros de Vox”. Tras cinco minutos de discurso sobre el PSOE de Pedro Sánchez y el independentismo catalán, la pregunta... quedó sin respuesta.

Periodista: "¿Pactarán con el PSOE?".

Arrimadas: "No".

Periodista: "¿Y con Vox?".

Arrimadas: "No pactaremos con el PSOE".

Periodista: "Repito, ¿y con Vox?".

Arrimadas: "No pactaremos con el PSOE".

Periodista: "Pero..."

Arrimadas: "No pactaremos con el PSOE".#L6Narrimadas

