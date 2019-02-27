Diario Público
Twitter Los mejores memes del ninot gigante de Felipe VI en ARCO

Entre las obras de esta edición de ARCO, una destaca por lo curioso: se trata de un ninot gigante -de cuatro metros- del rey Felipe VI. Su precio es de 200.000 euros y su comprador deberá cumplir una condición del artista: quemarla antes de un año.

Como era de esperar, la polémica ha rodeado a la obra y los primeros coleccionistas interesados en comprarla se muestran partidarios de indultarla, algo que para su creador es “innegociable”.

Al margen de la suerte del ninot del monarca, los tuiteros han dado rienda a su arte y han expuesto en las redes sociales sus mejores memes:

