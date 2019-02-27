Entre las obras de esta edición de ARCO, una destaca por lo curioso: se trata de un ninot gigante -de cuatro metros- del rey Felipe VI. Su precio es de 200.000 euros y su comprador deberá cumplir una condición del artista: quemarla antes de un año.
Como era de esperar, la polémica ha rodeado a la obra y los primeros coleccionistas interesados en comprarla se muestran partidarios de indultarla, algo que para su creador es “innegociable”.
Al margen de la suerte del ninot del monarca, los tuiteros han dado rienda a su arte y han expuesto en las redes sociales sus mejores memes:
Madre mía ARCO. pic.twitter.com/vIXw6HWbDE
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) 27 de febrero de 2019
"Republicanos y El Moñeco del Abuelo"
INSTALACIÓN
#ARCO2019 pic.twitter.com/0ygkXXum5P
— ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? (@CaoWenToh) 27 de febrero de 2019
— El_TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden) 27 de febrero de 2019
¡Viva Arco! ¡Uno, grande y combustible!#ARCO2019 pic.twitter.com/sYiyqasoDH
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) 27 de febrero de 2019
— BAT-AMANTA (@Bat_amanta) 27 de febrero de 2019
Yo no veo problema es un ninot. pic.twitter.com/ZWtSw1RIDL
— Quique (@Quiquealhama) 27 de febrero de 2019
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 27 de febrero de 2019
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) 27 de febrero de 2019
ARCO || Corea del Norte pic.twitter.com/uMf2xvFFYA
— El_TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden) 27 de febrero de 2019
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) 27 de febrero de 2019
He de irme, mi planeta me necesita pic.twitter.com/UV6hqJL6ma
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 27 de febrero de 2019
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) 27 de febrero de 2019
Ya lo han cambiado por otro Sesto. pic.twitter.com/XrRpK683hq
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) 27 de febrero de 2019
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) 27 de febrero de 2019
Inaugurar #ARCO2019 con un "Apañao"! pic.twitter.com/zZKxfg8OaP
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) 27 de febrero de 2019
Me encanta ARCO por sus matices ..#ARCO2019 pic.twitter.com/3pg45CwcDS
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) 27 de febrero de 2019
The hall of fame #ARCO2019 pic.twitter.com/eXnNPxCDVN
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) 27 de febrero de 2019
Ya tenemos el ninot "Preparao" en ARCO !!! pic.twitter.com/toO1sAQGIw
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) 27 de febrero de 2019
A mi ARCO siempre me ha parecido poco colorido pic.twitter.com/aStx05j7vF
— BAT-AMANTA (@Bat_amanta) 27 de febrero de 2019
...Y entonces el ninot de Felipe VI de ARCO cobró vida, creció hasta los 100m y se dirigió a arrasar Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/UaV1VDHILE
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) 27 de febrero de 2019
Idea original de @CaoWenToh pic.twitter.com/vHU8lTQ1OP
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 27 de febrero de 2019
Gracias a @zalatoy pic.twitter.com/n4ENJ7VmS8
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 27 de febrero de 2019
