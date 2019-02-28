Diario Público
El vídeo de 'Late Motiv' Así consiguió Facu Díaz que Rufián nombrara a Buenafuente en el Congreso de los Diputados

El pasado martes, el diputado de Esquerra Republicana de Cayalunya (ERC), Gabriel Rufián, nombró a los humoristas Andreu Buenafuente y David Broncano. Para concluir su discurso, pidiendo diálogo a todos, aseguró: “O dejamos de hacer monólogos […] o bajo mi punto de vista no avanzaremos. Porque para monologuistas ya tenemos a Broncano y a Andreu Buenafuente".

Ahora hemos conocido cuál fue el motivo de citar al presentador catalán. El humorista, presentador de No te metas en política y colaborador del programa Late Motiv, sacó el compromiso de Rufián en un vídeo que pudimos ver este miércoles en el programa de Buenafuente:

