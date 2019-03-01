Berto Romero exigió equiparar su sueldo con el de Eva Ugarte: “Si trabajamos lo mismo, cobramos lo mismo”

La actriz Eva Ugarte ha explicado durante una entrevista en La Resistencia cómo Berto Romero consiguió equiparar sus sueldos en la serie que ambos protagonizan, Mira lo que has hecho de Movistar+. “A cada uno nos llegó una cifra y él quiso que sumaran las dos y se dividiera por la mitad. Así se hizo al final", ha confesado Ugarte en el programa presentado por David Broncano.
Esta petición para lograr una igualdad en sus salarios fue aplaudido por David Broncano y el público asistente. "Teniendo en cuenta que la serie es a dúo, que los dos tenemos papeles de la misma entidad, era obvio que teníamos que cobrar lo mismo”, explicaba Romero. "A mí lo que me toca los cojones es que tenga que ser una anécdota. Esto tiene que ser así, si dos personas trabajan lo mismo, pues cobran lo mismo”, insistía el cómico.
Una reflexión que compartían los usuarios de las redes sociales.
Ojalá no tuviera ni que reseñarse esto. Más compañeros como Berto en todas partes porfa
— Meh (@creep02) 1 de marzo de 2019
????????????????????
— Rarisport20 (@JrbgYT) 1 de marzo de 2019
¿Tanto cuesta escuchar lo que dice?, no ha dicho que un actor famoso y uno desconocido cobren lo mismo, si no que tras dos temporadas se ha visto que los dos tienen la misma importancia en la serie y que por eso deben cobrar lo mismo.
— Gaulina (@galeoelimpostor) 1 de marzo de 2019
No debería ser sumar y dividir entre 2 sino igualar lo de ella a lo de él. Eso sería igualdad.
De todas formas lo del caché es muy muy matizable pero de acuerdo que nunca debería estar relacionado con el género. ????????????????
— K1k0 P3dr0s4 (@k1k0l0t0) 1 de marzo de 2019
No tenía muy alto al señor @Berto_Romero, pero después de escuchar esta decisión de su parte anoche en La resistencia, sobre su serie... Mis dieces. ????????????
— Cristian López???? (@SoapXV) 1 de marzo de 2019
