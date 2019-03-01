Diario Público
Berto Romero exigió equiparar su sueldo con el de Eva Ugarte: “Si trabajamos lo mismo, cobramos lo mismo”

La actriz Eva Ugarte ha explicado durante una entrevista en La Resistencia cómo Berto Romero consiguió equiparar sus sueldos en la serie que ambos protagonizan, Mira lo que has hecho de Movistar+. “A cada uno nos llegó una cifra y él quiso que sumaran las dos y se dividiera por la mitad. Así se hizo al final", ha confesado Ugarte en el programa presentado por David Broncano.

Esta petición para lograr una igualdad en sus salarios fue aplaudido por David Broncano y el público asistente. "Teniendo en cuenta que la serie es a dúo, que los dos tenemos papeles de la misma entidad, era obvio que teníamos que cobrar lo mismo”, explicaba Romero. "A mí lo que me toca los cojones es que tenga que ser una anécdota. Esto tiene que ser así, si dos personas trabajan lo mismo, pues cobran lo mismo”, insistía el cómico.

Una reflexión que compartían los usuarios de las redes sociales.

