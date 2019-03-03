Miguel Bosé vuelve a estar en el centro de una polémica. Esta vez, por defender las pseudociencias en un tweet un poco confuso, en el que también aprovechó para criticar a Sánchez, a las farmacéuticas y al independentismo.

El intérprete, que la semana pasada dijo en un concierto que Bachelet debía "mover las nalgas" y fue acusado de machista en las redes, ha vuelto a la carga. Aquí está el tuit que derivó en polémica.

Pedro Sánchez, porqué no propones ley para cerrar bares de tapas? Es que dañan mucho a grandes restaurantes! No sólo te has vendido al Independentismo, ahora te vendes al lobby farmacéutico. Para el 28 de abril vas a estar de rebajas?

Mirad este video https://t.co/lbUyzUkt1U

