Miguel Bosé vuelve a estar en el centro de una polémica. Esta vez, por defender las pseudociencias en un tweet un poco confuso, en el que también aprovechó para criticar a Sánchez, a las farmacéuticas y al independentismo.
El intérprete, que la semana pasada dijo en un concierto que Bachelet debía "mover las nalgas" y fue acusado de machista en las redes, ha vuelto a la carga. Aquí está el tuit que derivó en polémica.
Pedro Sánchez, porqué no propones ley para cerrar bares de tapas? Es que dañan mucho a grandes restaurantes! No sólo te has vendido al Independentismo, ahora te vendes al lobby farmacéutico. Para el 28 de abril vas a estar de rebajas?
Mirad este video https://t.co/lbUyzUkt1U
— Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) 2 de marzo de 2019
Humoristas, músicos, abogados... nadie ha faltado a la sorpresa. Que Miguel Bosé crea en las pseudociencias ha dejado patidifusos a muchos.
Otro que cree en la homeopatía.
Ni siquiera haré una definición de este personaje. https://t.co/hJgmB2LGIL
— iván ferreiro (@ivanferreiro) 2 de marzo de 2019
Nadie al volante. https://t.co/fjcAu0EjOK
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) 2 de marzo de 2019
— Danips (@Danips) 2 de marzo de 2019
A @BoseOfficial, a quien presuponemos criterio, se le agradecería q explicara qué entiende por “venderse al independentismo”; o por qué defiende la homeopatía. Qué manía con convertir Twitter en un vertedero de exabruptos nada constructivo https://t.co/35tMjoTVKK
— Pilar Velasco (@Pevelasco) 2 de marzo de 2019
Miguel Bosé, vencedor absoluto del mundial de comparaciones absurdas para argument...bueno, eso que hace él. pic.twitter.com/YHxH21gkil
— JRMora ✏️ ???????? (@JRMora) 2 de marzo de 2019
Madrugar en domingo para descubrir que lo de Miguel Bosé podía ir a peor. Es fascinante.
— Roberto Enríquez (Bob Pop) (@BobPopVeTV) 3 de marzo de 2019
Parece que a Miguel Bosé le gusta la homeopatía, los que vayáis a sus conciertos podéis pagar la entrada con un trocito de billete en un bote con agua y azúcar. https://t.co/XGLr2wWUne
— Paco Jones (@elgranpacojones) 3 de marzo de 2019
Una pregunta, de cero a Miguel Bosé, ¿cómo te consideras de gilipollas?
— Cuevadanos (@cuevadanos) 2 de marzo de 2019
Miguel Bosé es aquel que tuvo hijos por vientre de alquiler, en vez de adoptando.
Miguel Bosé es aquel que según Hacienda en 2018 debía 1.869.096 euros.
Y Miguel Bosé es aquel irresponsable qué, aún sabiendo que las pseudociencias causan muertes, las defiende.
Vergüenza ajena. https://t.co/uKLmAN4hMZ
— Javier (@javimartc) 3 de marzo de 2019
Podrías haber tenido a tus hijos por homeopatía en vez de haberlos comprado
— Killer Queen ???? (@Mrsth616) 2 de marzo de 2019
