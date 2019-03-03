Diario Público
Miguel Bosé El confuso tuit de Miguel Bosé que toca todos los palos: Sánchez, independentismo y farmacéuticas

Miguel Bosé vuelve a estar en el centro de una polémica. Esta vez, por defender las pseudociencias en un tweet un poco confuso, en el que también aprovechó para criticar a Sánchez, a las farmacéuticas y al independentismo.

El intérprete, que la semana pasada dijo en un concierto que Bachelet debía "mover las nalgas" y fue acusado de machista en las redes, ha vuelto a la carga. Aquí está el tuit que derivó en polémica.

Humoristas, músicos, abogados... nadie ha faltado a la sorpresa. Que Miguel Bosé crea en las pseudociencias ha dejado patidifusos a muchos.

