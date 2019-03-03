El pasado miércoles, Gerard Piqué se pronunció en rueda de prensa tras el Real Madrid - Barcelona de Copa del Rey. "Si hablásemos menos del VAR y más de los presos políticos, nos iría mejor", dijo el defensa catalán.
Las declaraciones no tardaron en tener reacciones por parte de la derecha, que no admitía la interpretación de Piqué sobre la situación de los políticos presos. Carlos Herrera, presentador de la COPE, fue de los primeros en atacar al jugador: "Demagogo, provocador... y un poco cretino", llegó a decir Herrera. Además, comenzó a llamarle Gerardo en lugar de Gerard para faltarle intencionadamente al respeto.
La historia tuvo un último capítulo este sábado, tras el nuevo Clásico, en el que también Piqué salió hablar con los medios. "Mis padres me enseñaron que el respeto es otra cosa", añadió el jugador tras la victoria blaugrana.
Parecía que la cosa no iría a más cuando, de manera inesperada, Carlos Herrera publicó un tuit en el que pedía perdón a Gerard Piqué.
Creo q Gerard Piqué tiene razón. No se deben utilizar esas palabras. Ejerce su libertad de expresión y análisis acerca de hechos concretos. Por ello le ruego q me disculpe.
— carlos herrera (@carlosherreracr) 3 de marzo de 2019
