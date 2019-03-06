“Si hay un día del Orgullo, ¿por qué no puede haber un día de las personas heterosexuales?”. Es la clásica frase resultona pero vacía de contenido que se suele escuchar en contra de la celebración del día del Orgullo LGTB. Ahora la hemos escuchado en la boca de una joven votante de Vox en el programa Todo es Mentira de Telecinco.
El espacio, presentado por Risto Mejide, envió a uno de sus reporteros a preguntar a jóvenes votantes de la formación ultraderechista. Una de ellas lanzó esa pregunta y el periodista le ofreció un argumento que la dejó literalmente sin palabras:
este vídeo en todos los colegios ya pic.twitter.com/FTbuDaG9lJ
— helena (@hgomma_) 4 de marzo de 2019
El vídeo fue compartido por Telecinco en su cuenta de Twitter y ha sido compartido por miles de personas, que también han mostrado su opinión.
La chica después de la respuesta: pic.twitter.com/uD0qQVvA0v
— Mierdófilus_Excrementus (@Zaber1533) 5 de marzo de 2019
JAJAJAJAJAJJ la cara de pokerface
— Angelinx Jolie (@gari_Reche) 4 de marzo de 2019
La chica despues de la entrevista pic.twitter.com/kjhlHthpMe
— L(T2019)esbian Vodka (@Lesbian_Vodka) 5 de marzo de 2019
La tipa quedó con cara de pic.twitter.com/rzds2S0HyF
— daniel- (@Alzetly) 5 de marzo de 2019
La muchacha a partir del segundo 10. pic.twitter.com/SLPxdusRtw
— Albert Martí ????️ (@albertmarti93) 5 de marzo de 2019
