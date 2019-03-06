Diario Público
Los argumentos de Vox El clásico argumento ultra contra el día del Orgullo LGTB, desmontado en cinco segundos

“Si hay un día del Orgullo, ¿por qué no puede haber un día de las personas heterosexuales?”. Es la clásica frase resultona pero vacía de contenido que se suele escuchar en contra de la celebración del día del Orgullo LGTB. Ahora la hemos escuchado en la boca de una joven votante de Vox en el programa Todo es Mentira de Telecinco.

El espacio, presentado por Risto Mejide, envió a uno de sus reporteros a preguntar a jóvenes votantes de la formación ultraderechista. Una de ellas lanzó esa pregunta y el periodista le ofreció un argumento que la dejó literalmente sin palabras:

El vídeo fue compartido por Telecinco en su cuenta de Twitter y ha sido compartido por miles de personas, que también han mostrado su opinión.

