8 de marzo Varios periódicos compraron publicidad machista de Hazte Oír para el 8M

La jornada del ocho de marzo dejó algunas reflexiones necesarias. Pese al empuje feminista por todo el país, algunos medios de comunicación quisieron hacer la guerra aliándose con organizaciones machistas.

Hubo tres periódicos –El Mundo, La Razón y ABC– que vendieron espacios publicitarios a Hazte Oír, que aprovechó el día para lanzar mensajes machistas.

Las reacciones, contadas por miles, fueron en su mayoría de tremenda indignación.

