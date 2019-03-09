La jornada del ocho de marzo dejó algunas reflexiones necesarias. Pese al empuje feminista por todo el país, algunos medios de comunicación quisieron hacer la guerra aliándose con organizaciones machistas.

Hubo tres periódicos –El Mundo, La Razón y ABC– que vendieron espacios publicitarios a Hazte Oír, que aprovechó el día para lanzar mensajes machistas.

Las reacciones, contadas por miles, fueron en su mayoría de tremenda indignación.

Os propongo un juego:

1- Vas al kiosco y abres El Mundo, ABC y La Razón (no compras).

2- Miras que otros anunciantes tienen.

3- Les escribes en redes sociales nombrándolos y les dices que ya no piensas comprar sus productos/servicios si no quitan la publi de esos medios.

¿Juegas? pic.twitter.com/rJ58V3ukqt

— Economista Cabreado (@EconoCabreado) 9 de marzo de 2019