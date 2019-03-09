La jornada del ocho de marzo dejó algunas reflexiones necesarias. Pese al empuje feminista por todo el país, algunos medios de comunicación quisieron hacer la guerra aliándose con organizaciones machistas.
Hubo tres periódicos –El Mundo, La Razón y ABC– que vendieron espacios publicitarios a Hazte Oír, que aprovechó el día para lanzar mensajes machistas.
Sin palabras pic.twitter.com/AEmmxNDhVM
— Mariano Gasparet (@MarianoGasparet) 8 de marzo de 2019
Las reacciones, contadas por miles, fueron en su mayoría de tremenda indignación.
Esto hoy en varios periódicos. ESTO https://t.co/nMt9eMyTtn
— Ana Pastor (@_anapastor_) 8 de marzo de 2019
Os propongo un juego:
1- Vas al kiosco y abres El Mundo, ABC y La Razón (no compras).
2- Miras que otros anunciantes tienen.
3- Les escribes en redes sociales nombrándolos y les dices que ya no piensas comprar sus productos/servicios si no quitan la publi de esos medios.
¿Juegas? pic.twitter.com/rJ58V3ukqt
— Economista Cabreado (@EconoCabreado) 9 de marzo de 2019
Página completa para Hazte Oír en El Mundo, ABC y La Razón. El exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz del PP fue quién lo legalizó como utilidad pública para que recibiera 2,6M€ de todos los españoles y Esperanza Aguirre lo funcianaba con el dinero de las ayudas europeas para migrantes pic.twitter.com/0FoW7IWDtZ
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) 9 de marzo de 2019
Durante mucho tiempo se ha dicho que el papel de la prensa de hoy se utilizará mañana para envolver el pescado. En el caso de El Mundo, ABC y La Razón podemos decir que el periódico de hoy ya nace para envolver el pescado del mismo día. pic.twitter.com/nvcyPrQjh7
— Lorena Fernández (@loretahur) 9 de marzo de 2019
"ABC y La Razón"
Sin comentarios pic.twitter.com/YmulqjPKyC
— no_pasaran# (@fermont1965) 9 de marzo de 2019
Un pais donde llaman
a matar toros arte..
Al maltrato animal tradicion..
Al PP y VoX democratas
Y al Mundo, Abc y la Razon periodismo... pic.twitter.com/F6kzIrvQju
— Sayo✏ (@rulolook) 9 de marzo de 2019
A los que lo habéis probado, entre el ABC y La Razón ¿cual irrita menos? ????
— McVay (@McVay3) 9 de marzo de 2019
