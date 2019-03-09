Diario Público
8 de marzo Vox denuncia un ataque a su sede en Murcia y los tuiteros aseguran que es un montaje

La jornada del 8 de marzo tuvo a Vox como gran antagonista del día. Hubo varios encontronazos entre grupos feministas y miembros de Vox en algunos puntos de España, lo que ha generado posibles fake news.

La sede de Vox en la Región de Murcia denunció que durante la manifestación del ocho de marzo un grupo de manifestantes lanzó huevos a la fachada del edificio.

Hay muchas dudas sobre el asunto, y los tuiteros no han tardado en darse cuenta.

1. Si los huevos se lanzaron desde fuera, ¿cómo es posible que las cáscaras de huevo estén dentro de la oficina?

2. Muchos se percataron de que las ventanas se cierran hacia dentro

¿Cómo va a dar al interior de la ventana el huevo? ¿No es imposible?

3. Aseguran que fueron "encerrados" por las feministas, cuando en realidad, la puerta de la sede daba a otro lado, fuera de la manifestación.

 

 

4. Hubo tuiteras que acudieron a la manifestación y observaron las actuaciones de los miembros de Vox durante la marcha.

