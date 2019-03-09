La jornada del 8 de marzo tuvo a Vox como gran antagonista del día. Hubo varios encontronazos entre grupos feministas y miembros de Vox en algunos puntos de España, lo que ha generado posibles fake news.
La sede de Vox en la Región de Murcia denunció que durante la manifestación del ocho de marzo un grupo de manifestantes lanzó huevos a la fachada del edificio.
???????????? Una vez más la sede de #VOX en la #RegiondeMurcia ha sido atacada por los totalitarios, esta vez arropados por el feminismo radical, arrojando todo tipo de objetos a la fachada y lanzamiento de huevos que se han introducido dentro de la sede.
Hilo???? pic.twitter.com/V5gO3A5o74
— VOX Murcia-Provincia (@Vox_Murcia) 8 de marzo de 2019
Hay muchas dudas sobre el asunto, y los tuiteros no han tardado en darse cuenta.
1. Si los huevos se lanzaron desde fuera, ¿cómo es posible que las cáscaras de huevo estén dentro de la oficina?
Por qué las cáscaras están por dentro?
— Nacho (@Nachoalpe) 8 de marzo de 2019
Ese y esté. Es imposible que caiga en esta parte que es fija. pic.twitter.com/K2POj5OQ0b
— jzayas (@jzayas15) 9 de marzo de 2019
2. Muchos se percataron de que las ventanas se cierran hacia dentro
Máquinas pic.twitter.com/gvVkBYSFh1
— Pombeitor (@Pombeitor) 9 de marzo de 2019
¿Cómo va a dar al interior de la ventana el huevo? ¿No es imposible?
Esas ventanas solo se pueden abrir hacia adentro. Lo podemos ver por las visagras y la manivela. Que curioso que el huevo esté por la parte de dentro ¿verdad? No estaréis manipulando otra vez ¿verdad VOX? pic.twitter.com/jiekeCmHn6
— Casco Oscuro (@oscuro_casco) 9 de marzo de 2019
3. Aseguran que fueron "encerrados" por las feministas, cuando en realidad, la puerta de la sede daba a otro lado, fuera de la manifestación.
????Tenemos afiliados dentro que no pueden salir a la calle debido al asedio que están recibiendo. Amenazas de muerte e insultos de todo tipo
???????? Desde #Vox lo que haremos, será cerrar todos estos chiringuitos ideológicos de odio#NoEnMiNombre #NoHablesEnMiNombre #8M #EspañaViva pic.twitter.com/OXvuzHvTUO
— VOX Murcia-Provincia (@Vox_Murcia) 8 de marzo de 2019
La puerta está detrás pic.twitter.com/qcOwTUso7s
— marta (@lexregui1) 8 de marzo de 2019
4. Hubo tuiteras que acudieron a la manifestación y observaron las actuaciones de los miembros de Vox durante la marcha.
No podeis ser mas manipuladores. Estabais haciendo burla, sacando el dedo, haciendoos fotos con muecas y ni siquiera estabais acorralados, la puerta estaba completamente libre.
— Lu (@lumardz) 8 de marzo de 2019
